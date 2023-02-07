Effective: 2023-02-12 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts near 12 inches at Snoqualmie Pass. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

