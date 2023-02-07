Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts near 12 inches at Snoqualmie Pass. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near one foot at Stevens Pass on US2. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near higher peaks. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at Stevens Pass on US-2. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.
Comments / 0