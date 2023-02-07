Effective: 2023-02-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near one foot at Stevens Pass on US2. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near higher peaks. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at Stevens Pass on US-2. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO