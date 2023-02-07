ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, AL

Rocking with the Eagles: Concert, spaghetti dinner to benefit band

By Noah Galilee
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhqFb_0kf5yOlI00

BREMEN, Ala. – Rocking with the Eagles, a concert and spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Cold Springs schools’ band programs, is set to take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-9 p.m. in the school’s downstairs gym.

With the change in the economy and soaring inflation, school band programs are struggling financially and are looking for creative ways to raise money for their programs. That’s where Nortricia Starnes, the event sponsor and a low brass mom, came in.

Starnes said, “We hope this becomes a fundraiser that continues to grow and showcase local artists and our band members for years to come.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and according to Starnes the campus will be bustling with activity as the Varsity Girls’ Area Playoffs are being hosted in the Jesse George Gym.

“The silent auction area will have over 30 baskets and items available for bidding, ranging from gift cards to a custom-made cigar box guitar signed by the maker and Jesse Priest, who will also perform at the beginning of the concert” she said.

The dinner will begin with a performance of the national anthem by one of the senior band members, followed by the band and Jesse Priest Music performing “Amazing Grace” and “Sweet Caroline.” The dinner will be served, and door prizes will be given away during breaks. Starnes said the 50/50 raffle and silent auction will end at 8 p.m., and shortly afterward the winners will be announced.

Starnes emphasized the importance of community support for events like Rocking with the Eagles.

“Take a break from cooking and where else can you get a meal with live entertainment for $15! It will be a fun night with great food, amazing music and fellowship with family and friends,” she said.

Tickets are $15 each, or groups can purchase a table for $125 to ensure they are seated together. To-go plates will be available from 3-5:30 p.m. for $10 each. A pre-game dinner will be available before the playoff game at 6.

Said Starnes, “The funds raised will help the band members with their spring trip and fees for the upcoming year, as well as provide equipment for the new concession stand and cover other expenses related to the band.”

She praised the staff at the school as being instrumental in making the event a success, with special thanks to Principal Eric Dickerson, Lunchroom Manager Tonya Ballenger, Consumer Science Instructor Stephanie Blair and Bookkeeper Joy Kilgo, among others.

“We’ve challenged our beginning and high school band to sell out! When this happens, our band director and bus driver will shave their beards,” she said. “I’ll introduce everyone to these never-seen-before faces at the beginning of the night. The event promises to be a night of great food, amazing music and a chance to support the band program. Don’t miss ‘Rocking with the Eagles!’”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Behind the curtain with ‘Steel Magnolias’ and Cullman Community Theatre

CULLMAN, Ala. – As opening night and the inevitable curtain calls near, the cast and crew of Cullman Community Theatre’s (CCT) “Steel Magnolias” are busy at work putting the finishing touches on the play, which is sacred among women of the South. Scheduled to run Feb. 16-19 at the Traditions Bank venue, CCT’s first 2023 performance sold out in days, making it the hottest ticket in town.  “We originally opened our ticket sales with 150 seats per show with four performances and we had fully sold out three days later,” shared Noah Carpenter. “Our team met that day and expanded each...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

COLUMN: Celebrating in the Wundergarten

WILLKOMMEN, Y’ALL! Cooking is a form of storytelling. “WUNDERGARTEN,” the Brothers Grimm-like folktale I wrote and The Cullman Tribune is serializing in its Community Matters quarterly magazine, is set on a strawberry farm in Colonial Cullman during the 1870s. To bring the story to life for readers who savor food, I told of tasty dishes cooked by the heroine, Frau Ruehl, a German widow who owned the farm. Daydreaming in the Wundergarten of the tale, I imagined a treasured recipe box Frau Ruehl brought to America from her native Germany.   This cooking series, “Celebrating in the Wundergarten,” combines Cullman-grown garden bounty...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Boxer

CULLMAN, Ala. – This week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week is a lover and not a fighter. It’s Boxer!  This stunning boy with a noble profile is a 2.5-3 year old border collie and Labrador retriever mix. The lovable boy has low to medium energy needs but is sadly struggling with life at the animal shelter.  Boxer comes to you without hesitation when he’s called and is eager to be by your side for adventures. At the same time, Boxer respects and honors your personal space and cherishes the attention you give him.  Boxer’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or www.cullmananimalshelter@co.cullman.al.us or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    It is with great joy and appreciation for our community that we report that former Pets of the Week, Betty Sue and Uriah, have been adopted into loving homes!  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files form yesteryear: 1900, 1950

From the files of 1900  Married at Vinemont on November 21 were W.H. Fowler and Mrs. Nancy C. Petts of Chicago. The ceremony was performed by John Moffat, Esquire.  Commissioner Abe Ryan was in the city yesterday.  Claud Copeland is behind the counters at F. Beyer and Sons.  Thad Quattlebaum and Oster McMinn went to Hartselle on Monday.  Professor Lovie Burks, of Decatur, was in Cullman a few days ago.  Cullman’s Mayor, John Beyer, was in Birmingham on Tuesday.  Miss Gussie Steindorff spent Sunday in Decatur.  At last, Cullman can boast of a cotton oil mill in successful operation.  William Tucker, a prosperous merchant of Crane Hill, was in...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Books and Brews coming Feb. 15

CULLMAN, Ala. – Books and Brews, presented by the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County, is slated to return to Goat Island Brewing on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5-7 p.m. with great books, singo bingo and all of the brewed offerings that have brought Goat Island fame.  Many, many books will be available for purchase for only 50 cents each, with all proceeds benefiting the Cullman County Public Library System. Food will also be served up by the Chat and Chew food truck crew. Singo bingo will begin at 5:30 p.m.  Branches of the library system include Colony, Cullman, Garden City, Hanceville and Holly Pond. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Spread the Love’ with the United Way

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County encourages residents to “Spread the Love” to their neighbors and friends by donating to its communitywide food drive, which started Monday, Feb. 6, and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 11.  Set to benefit food banks across the community including Cullman Caring for Kids, St. Vincent de Paul, Hanceville First United Methodist Church, Free Little Pantry of Cullman and many others, the food drive will help meet the needs of the many in Cullman County who face food insecurity on a daily basis.  Alabama is ranked as the fifth poorest state in the country with...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John A. Williamson

John A. Williamson was born in Cullman County, Alabama on July 18, 1929. He graduated from Anniston High School and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Sarah Mildred Hodge on Dec. 26, 1953. He lived and worked in Oxford, Alabama and Weaver, Alabama as a machinist and supported Mildred in her career as an optician. They returned to Cullman, Alabama in 1993. John was a marathon runner and an active member of the United States Army Reserve until 1986 when he retired with the rank of Sergeant Major. His military decorations include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lockcile Elkins

Lockcile Elkins, age 77, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Lockcile was born on March 15, 1945 in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in adjoining Cemetery. Brother Keith Hood will officiate. Lockcile is survived by her husband, Elbert Elkins; daughter, Teresa Elkins; sons, Danny Elkins (Rita) and Bryon Elkins (Lorine); grandchildren, Jamie Smith, Steven Purser (Hope), Kesia Marks (Greg), Tabitha Clark (Caleb), Vicki Steele (Bryan), Kelly Elkins, and Monica Brimer; brother, J.D. Clark (Barbara); 10 great grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David Allen Elkins; parents, David and Lora Clark; siblings, Charlene Sibley, Maycene Tackett, and Lawson Clark; and her brother-in-law, Billy Sibley.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Albert Redding

A Celebration of Life service for John Albert Redding, 75, of Cullman will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at K and S Barn in Fairview. The address is 8575 Al Hwy 69, Cullman, Al.  Mr. Redding passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, he was born June 11, 1947 to Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding. The family request that no flowers be sent and that a donation be made to St. Jude in his memory. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Redding family. Mr. Redding was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Lee and Catherine Brooks Redding; 3 brothers, Carson, Willie Lee and Jack Redding; 2 sisters, Ruby Jo Redding, Loy Buchannan. He is survived by a son, Wade Redding; daughter, Anita (Matt) Tatro; brother, George (Elizabeth) Redding; 3 sisters, Verdeara Sizemore, Margaet Bowser, Francis (Nick) Monk; grandchildren, Chris & Kelsie Redding, Nichole and James Taylor, Adam Turner, Jesse Caleb (Ashley) Saab, Robert Saab; great-grandchildren, Jase, Carter, Kipton, and Matthew. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneral home.com for the Redding family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Reba Winnell Crow

Funeral service for Reba Winnell Crow, age 95, of Eva, will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Gum Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Crow passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 30, 1927, to Blash and Gathy Ozbolt. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Crow; brothers, Edward Ozbolt and Joe Ozbolt; and sisters, Imelda Mann and Drucilla Nichols. Survivors include her son, Ron Crow; sisters, Ermaline Caudle and Annie (S.D.) Childers; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
EVA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hoyt Noel Slatton

Mr. Hoyt Noel Slatton was born Dec. 26, 1948 to Lester and Elaine Slatton. He passed away Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 peacefully at his daughter’s home. Hoyt was a devoted father, Paw Paw, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Being a retired mechanic he was wired with the ability to fix anything, and determined to find a way to make things work. Hoyt was very strong willed with the ability to endure through situations most would quit in. With a smile on his face he would push through whatever came his way. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar, and raising ducks. He...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard to host Open House Feb. 23

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Bernard Prep School in Cullman is hosting Open House Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for students entering grades 7-11 this fall.  SBP student ambassadors will lead perspective students and their families on tours of the campus.    Operated by the Benedictine monks of St. Bernard Abbey, St. Bernard takes pride in its traditional Catholic education based around the tenets of the faith. Students work diligently to meet the high standard of educational excellence and consistently score above state averages on standardized testing.  The co-ed college preparatory school has day students from the Cullman and greater Cullman area...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nellie Gay Pace

Funeral service for Nellie Gay Pace, age 83, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Trueman Davis officiating; interment in Bethsadia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Pace passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her residence. She was born Jan. 25, 1940, to Ottis Allen Holderfield and Mary E. Holderfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Orvil Pace Sr.; and five brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Lonnie (Shelia) Dulz Jr., Valarie Barnard, Anne (Bobby) Mikel, Rodney (Debra) Dulz, James (Stephanie) Pace Jr.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie (Don) Stevenson.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Eleanor Falkowski Welsh

Eleanor Falkowski Welsh passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, as a resident of Hanceville Nursing & Rehab, in Hanceville, Alabama. Eleanor was born in Loraine, Ohio, and as a family they moved to Brooklyn, New York, where Eleanor became Class President at Brooklyn High School. Many times, she bragged about how courageously and ambitiously she fought against a new Catholic school recently built wanting to combine the graduating classes. She fought and won their right to retain their all-girl school individuality. In doing so, they graduated with their all-girl class as a family without any new classmates. Eleanor’s dad arrived in...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Warren

James Warren, age 94, of Haleyville, passed away Feb. 11, 2023 at Lakeland Community Hospital. He was born Oct. 26, 1928 in Moreland, Alabama A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Double Springs, where the service will be held at 1 p.m. A burial will follow at Center Cemetery in Danville, Alabama. Vance Hutton, and Jeff Boyles will officiate. James is survived by his wife, Doris Fay Warren; children, Mark Warren, Stacy Warren, and Neil Warren; daughter-niece, Nicole Hudson (Larry); grandchildren, Amanda Baldwin, Greg Warren (Ashley), Jacob Warren (Samantha),...
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ida Louisa Kugler

Funeral Service for Ida Louisa Kugler, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kerry Cleghorn officiating; interment in Missionary Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. Kugler passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Texas to William Henry Heideman and Avey Heideman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Kugler, and parents. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Bobbie) Kugler and Christopher (Lisa) Kugler; grandchildren, April (Justin) Morgan, Dale Kugler, and Crystal (Joey) Schutt; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Olen Leo Pope

Olen Leo Pope, 75, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. Mr. Pope was born on Feb. 17, 1947, to Arthur and Alice Garman Pope. Mr. Pope served his nation honorably in the United States Army. Olen enjoyed fishing. He loved animals and he enjoyed traveling. Mr. Pope loved his family and enjoyed any time spent with those he loved. He will be missed greatly. Mr. Pope is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Pope; and several brothers and sisters. Those surviving Mr. Pope include his wife, Glenda “Gale” Pope; sons, Kevin Pope (Candace), Brad Pope (Christy), Randy...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pauline Collins

Pauline Collins, age 80, of Linden, North Carolina, formerly of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Pauline was born on Feb. 17, 1942 in Haleyville, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Bethel #2 Church Cemetery. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Lisa Renay Schmidt of Fox Lake, IL; granddaughters, Brittney Schmidt of NC, and Savannah Schmidt of WI; grandson, Daniel Lewis Schmidt of WI; 3 great grandchildren, Julia Renay of WI, Greyson of NC, and Nolan James of NC; brother, Terry Ray McNutt of WI; sister, Ellen Fay Seaberry of Linden, NC and her husband, Roy H. Seaberry; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Collins; and parents, James McNutt and Eula Willis Cole.
LINDEN, NC
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joan Evelyn Ballard Cole

Joan Evelyn Ballard Cole passed from this life and began her journey to meet her Redeemer face to face on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the age of 87. She was pre deceased by her parents William Howard Ballard and Verla Evelyn Barnett Ballard, sister Gail Ballard Johnston; and her sons Gary Randall Cole, Lyle Wade Cole (wife Becky), Lesley Paul Cole, and daughter-in-law Becky. She is survived by her adoring husband of 67 years, Paul Willard Cole and son Mark Vann Cole (wife Rhonda). She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Elliott Cole, Robyn Rice, Catie Kilgore, Philip Cole, Tyler Cole,...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margie Ann Sexton

The graveside service for Margie Ann Sexton, 80, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Simcoe Methodist Cemetery. Bro. Troy Puckett will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sexton family. Mrs. Sexton was born March 25, 1942, to Albert W. and Wynell Smith Golden.  She passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and with her church family at Simcoe Community Church. Her likes included line dancing, walking, and gardening.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert W. and Wynell Smith Golden; brother-in-law, Kenneth Graham, and nephew, Craig Graham. Mrs. Sexton is survived by her husband of 64 years, Leonard Bryant Sexton; sons, Tim (Jan) Sexton, Jeff Sexton; daughters, Sandy (Mark) Walker, Christy (Austin) Howell; sisters, Hilda Graham, Brenda (James) Creel, June Shedd; grandchildren, Kyle Sexton, Kory Sexton, Emily Boaz, Austin Fullilove, K.T. Barnes, Hagen Walker, Allison Whitworth, Summer Moon, Bryant Pruett; great-grandchildren, Ava Jane Sexton, Owen Boaz, Finley Whitworth, London Boaz; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Sexton family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy