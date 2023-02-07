Wallace State hosts ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College welcomed a number of active military, veterans and their family members Thursday, Feb. 2, to an ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshop. Sponsored by the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC & D), the workshops offered active military, veterans and their dependents the opportunity to see what the college has to offer in the way of programs, career training, apprenticeships and more.

The Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC&D) presented a check for sponsorship of the ACCS Military and Veterans College and Career Workshops being held around the state. Wallace State Community College held its event on Feb. 2.

“We welcome the opportunity to serve our veterans, who have sacrificed in service to our country to defend the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said Dr. Vicki Karolewics, president of Wallace State. ““Please know that Wallace State is here to serve you, We have a long history of designation as a Military Friendly institution, with resources designated especially for veterans and their families.”

Attendees were able to meet with staff from various departments such as admissions and financial aid, as well as learn what services are available to them as a student of Wallace State.

Matalynn Dempster of Cullman attended with her father, Army veteran Jeff Dempster, so she could learn more about Wallace State and its Salon and Spa Management program.

Jorryn Barnette of Cullman was the recipient of a $2,000 scholarship presented by the Alabama Community College System. She attended with her father, Marine veteran Dustin Barnette, his wife Tiffany Barnette and his mother Brenda Barnette, who came to the rescue when her son’s car wouldn’t start.

“That broke down car paid off,” Brenda Barnette said of getting to see her granddaughter presented with the scholarship.

Jorryn Barnette, a Cullman High School student, is weighing her options between the Occupational Therapy Assistant program and the Salon and Spa Management program.

Rep. Randall Shedd, R-Fairview, expressed his appreciation to the military and to the RC&D for sponsoring the event. “The RC&D always have a bright spot in the legislative appropriation because of good projects like this and I appreciate their work very much.”

Wallace State has repeatedly been designated as a Military Friendly college and provides a Veterans Corner for students to meet with each other, study and unwind. The Veterans Corner is located on the sixth floor of the Wallace State Library.

For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256-352-8000.