Program offers free wedding dresses for military and first responder brides

Being a military family can feel like a full-time job and that's why one program wants to help ease the burden for future military brides.

It's called 'Brides for America' and offers free wedding dresses for military and first responder brides.

The program offers two wedding gown giveaways each year in July and November to honor troops around the 4th of July and Veteran's Day.

The closest dress giveaways to us are near Atlanta. If you're interested in registering, click here .

