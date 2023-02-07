No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem.

According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road . Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying there were “challenging” conditions inside.

Wade Thomas Spencer, 64, was found in the home and was removed, but he died at the scene. Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted an update stating that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Fire investigators and Winston-Salem police will be investigating. No firefighters were hurt in working the fire.

According to police, “it is too early in the investigation to determine if foul play was involved” in the fire and Spencer’s death.

Germanton Road between Cherry Street and US 52 was closed while officials investigate.

