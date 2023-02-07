ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

NewsChannel 36

Local Fitness Trainer Prepares to Hike the Appalachian Trail

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Dan Cruz, a fitness trainer at New York Sport and Fitness in Elmira, New York, is committed to taking on one of the toughest trails in the country, the Appalachian Trail. "It's 1,198 miles," Dan said. "I want to attempt between 25-30 miles a day. I...
ELMIRA, NY
CBS Sports

How to watch Maine vs. Vermont: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Maine Black Bears are 0-20 against the Vermont Catamounts since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Black Bears and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cross Insurance Center. Maine is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
ORONO, ME

