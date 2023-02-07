ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland City Council approves $1.4M for East 4th Street makeover

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Council approved using $1.4 million of tax increment financing for the renovation and refresh of East 4th Street.

The new view of downtown living, retail and entertainment was proposed for Cleveland’s E. 4th Street on Jan. 31, when tentative renderings were presented before Cleveland City Council .

According to a press release from the Cleveland City Council , the proposal was approved during Monday night’s meeting.

The changes would allow the area to be the city’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, which would let visitors buy alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants and have open containers as they walk around E. 4th St.

The proposal includes a re-imagining of restaurant patios and the installation of a pocket park, public art and updated lighting. The renovation and refresh of E. 4th St. are expected to cost about $1.65 million, according to the city council.

The city’s first DORA would include plans to relocate the valet area to Prospect and Euclid avenues, making way for swings and canopies along the 450-foot-long stretch of E. 4th Street.

“It’s definitely going to affect us in a positive way. Going to be hot outside and people love pizza. We do sell beer and things like that,” said pizza shop owner Mitchelle Farmer.

Some East 4th Street businesses are already open to the plan. The developers have been working over the past year and a half with a Downtown Cleveland Alliance, getting input on the project.

The proposal is intended to create a more resident and visitor-oriented central business district, according to the city council.

Dalton James
5d ago

That's nice everything for downtown and nothing for the neighborhoods . Pour tax payer money into downtown for the parasites from the suburbs and let the neighborhoods rot !!! And you wonder why businesses are closing and residents are moving out !!!

