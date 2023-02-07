ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Have temperatures in Chicago ever reached 70 degrees in February?

I just returned from a Florida vacation where readings were in the 70s and 80s every day. Knowing the realities of a Chicago winter, has it ever reached here 70 in February?. It has, but it is extremely rare. Since 1871, Chicago has hit 70 degrees in February only five times: The month’s record high of 75 on Feb. 27, 1976; a 70 on Feb. 11, 1999; 72 on Feb. 25, 2000; and most recently, highs of 70 on Feb. 18 and 20, 2017. Typically, the city does not record its first 70-degree day until the end of March. Last year the first official 70-degree day occurred on March 16. The city has recorded a 70-degree temperature in every month of the year except January, which sports a record high of just 67 degrees. December 70s are also rare, with just three on the books, so the entire December-February meteorological winter period has produced a grand total of just eight 70-degree days.
Skilling: Iowa, Wisc. see snow from Thursday’s storm

Friday’s clear skies permit a clear view of the snow covered ground from Iowa into Wisconsin produced by Thursday’s storm system. It was tough going for travelers from far northwest Illinois in the Galena Territory and the area in and around Dubuque northeast to the Madison, WI area Thursday. As much as 9″ of snow fell in the hardest hit locations in that territory–and the clear skies Friday permit us revealing views of the the snow covered ground to Chicago’s north and west. You see the newly deposited snow on these GOES EAST weather satellite images.
50-degree temps to persist into midweek across Chicago

The Sunday Forecast looked mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds and low winds of 5-10 mph. Temps rose up over 50. Sunday Night: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Southwest winds 5-10 mph. The forecast for Monday is looking cloudy with clearing skies. Winds are low, 5-10 mph. Full forecast...
Crews battle building fire in Lake View

CHICAGO — Emergency crews responded to a building fire in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood. Chicago fire was called to the 1500 block of W. Roscoe for a two-alarm building fire that officials say was confined to the building. The main fire has since been extinguished. According to Chicago...
