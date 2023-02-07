ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodycam video captures dramatic police rescue of suspect in fiery crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "He's on fire. He's on fire," yelled one of the Wyandotte police officers who raced to save a man trapped inside a burning vehicle. The heart-racing rescue is seen on video from multiple body cameras worn by multiple officers trying to save the driver, 28-year-old Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Detroit police searching for missing teen boy last seen on Feb. 7

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Maurice McDonald, 15, of Detroit was last seen on February 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the 19400 block of Heyden in Detroit when he left home without permission. McDonald, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds....
DETROIT, MI
MSP trooper seriously injured in crash in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a trooper was seriously injured in a crash along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township on Tuesday morning. According to MSP, a trooper was going southbound on Dixie in the right land when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck while heading northbound.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were all charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card and larceny of a firearm.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
DETROIT, MI
Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
DETROIT, MI
Making threats against schools can land you in prison, AG warns

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents about the seriousness of school threats and how they could land you behind bars. In a statement, Dana Nessel said she is sending out a reminder in light of four school districts (in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos) that were recently the targets of swatting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield terminating midwifery services

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield is terminating midwifery services at the end of this month. Women often choose midwives to improve birthing outcomes and avoid surgical birth. The bombshell decision is likely to impact more than 100 women, according to Celeste Kraft, a doula with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Students receive free books through Channel 7 initiative

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park were excited to receive five free books. The giveaway is a part of WXYZ's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. This year, Channel 7 employees, the community and the Scripps Howard Fund purchased almost...
OAK PARK, MI
Detroit mayor releases proposed plan for $156M budget surplus

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan submitted a spending plan for a $156 million budget surplus on Thursday. It now moves to the Detroit City Council for approval. According to the mayor's office, he plans to spend the money replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous buildings and trees, updating transportation infrastructure and more.
