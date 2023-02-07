Read full article on original website
Bodycam video captures dramatic police rescue of suspect in fiery crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "He's on fire. He's on fire," yelled one of the Wyandotte police officers who raced to save a man trapped inside a burning vehicle. The heart-racing rescue is seen on video from multiple body cameras worn by multiple officers trying to save the driver, 28-year-old Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi.
14-year-old girl missing since 2021 found in closet of Port Huron home
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP MODIFIED) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles...
Hazel Park teacher charged for allegedly writing bomb threat, placing it in classroom
HAZEL PARK, MI (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park teacher is now facing charges after allegedly writing a note found at Hazel Park Junior High School that sent the entire school into lockdown. The note, according to police said the school would be blown up the next day. The incident...
Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week. Nearly 10 K-9 units were brought in to sweep the building. Originally, it was believed he saw a bomb threat on a piece...
Detroit police searching for missing teen boy last seen on Feb. 7
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Maurice McDonald, 15, of Detroit was last seen on February 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the 19400 block of Heyden in Detroit when he left home without permission. McDonald, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds....
MSP trooper seriously injured in crash in Oakland County
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a trooper was seriously injured in a crash along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township on Tuesday morning. According to MSP, a trooper was going southbound on Dixie in the right land when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck while heading northbound.
Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were all charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card and larceny of a firearm.
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
$50K reward offered for information in robbery of USPS letter carrier in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — United States Postal Service Postal Inspectors are investigating after a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn. The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street, near Penn-Vassar Park. The suspect is described as an African American...
'I could use a hug.' Macomb County deputy hugs it out with driver in distress
(WXYZ) — Earlier this month, a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a vehicle on the side of the road. When the deputy arrived, he discovered the driver was going through a difficult time. "Is there anything I can do to help you," Macomb County Deputy...
Deputy whose hug was caught on camera aims to inspire kindness
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A moment caught on camera in Macomb County, Michigan is reminding people that they are not alone. It happened after a call came in about a driver who had pulled over on the side of the road. The caller wanted to make sure the driver was OK.
Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
Making threats against schools can land you in prison, AG warns
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents about the seriousness of school threats and how they could land you behind bars. In a statement, Dana Nessel said she is sending out a reminder in light of four school districts (in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos) that were recently the targets of swatting.
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program related to Gordie Howe bridge project
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit. The Barajas are the 70th family to benefit from the Detroit Home Swap program, launched by the city to...
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield terminating midwifery services
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield is terminating midwifery services at the end of this month. Women often choose midwives to improve birthing outcomes and avoid surgical birth. The bombshell decision is likely to impact more than 100 women, according to Celeste Kraft, a doula with...
National Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get Detroit-style
(WXYZ) — Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. Feb. 9 marks National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate by getting Detroit-style pizza. Also, did you know that Thursday, June 23, the country celebrates the delicious square pizza...
Metro Detroit communities raising money for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — With thousands dead and injured and the search for survivors still underway, relief efforts are happening to help victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Answering the call in a time of crisis and overwhelming uncertainty are members of the Turkish American Cultural Association of...
Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory in Metro Detroit and south Thursday starting at 10 AM
A WIND ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BEGINNING THURSDAY AT 10 A.M.: LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, LENAWEE, WAYNE, MONROE, AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES. Tonight: Rain develops after midnight and increases in intensity through sunrise. Lows of 32°-34° early then warmer for the morning drive. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Thursday: Widespread...
Students receive free books through Channel 7 initiative
OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park were excited to receive five free books. The giveaway is a part of WXYZ's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. This year, Channel 7 employees, the community and the Scripps Howard Fund purchased almost...
Detroit mayor releases proposed plan for $156M budget surplus
(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan submitted a spending plan for a $156 million budget surplus on Thursday. It now moves to the Detroit City Council for approval. According to the mayor's office, he plans to spend the money replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous buildings and trees, updating transportation infrastructure and more.
