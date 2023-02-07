ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Old Mill Road closed due to downed tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Old Mill Road between Lexington Avenue and Westover Road is closed due to a downed tree. Fort Wayne Parks is removing the tree, and is expecting to have the road cleared by Friday afternoon.
WANE-TV

Crews battle fire in rural Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in rural Allen County at approximately 4:30 a.m. According to a Facebook post from Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory, firefighters responded to the 15600 block of Bull Rapids Road. That is a Grabill address.
wfft.com

Closure on 700 W in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
WANE-TV

Southwest Fort Wayne meat market set to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Long-time Jamison Meats, Time Corners location will close its doors Tuesday, Owner Paul Jamison confirmed to WANE 15 Saturday. This is due to their lease ending. Jamison Meats two other locations will continue to operate as normal, 7 days a week. “Customers are sure to find...
wfft.com

Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
WANE-TV

Lanes to close near busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department is letting drivers know about upcoming lane restrictions Wednesday near a busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne. St. Joe Center Road will be closed between Maplecrest Road and Salge Drive, according to a release from the department. Frontier...
WANE-TV

I-69 back open after crash involving semitruck

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 69 is back to normal after a crash on southbound I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne had one lane closed and a line of traffic backed up. The Indiana Department of Transportation’s (INDOT) Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-69 involving a semitruck between Airport Expressway and Branstrator Road had the right lane closed.
wfft.com

More information on Thursday morning robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
1039waynefm.com

Man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man in a convenience store on the southeast side of the city Tuesday afternoon. He was found not breathing and without a pulse just before 5 p.m. at the One Stop store on East Creighton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wfft.com

Semi-State Wrestling: Jay County, Snider, Bellmont finish in top five

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County, Snider, and Bellmont finished in the top five on the team leaderboard in the semi-state (New Haven) wrestling tournament. Jay County finished in third with 62 team points. Snider finished in fourth with 56.5 team points. Bellmont finished in fifth with 52.5. The...
wfft.com

Man found dead at One Stop Store identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
wfft.com

Commissioners ready for BZA hearing on new Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The final plans for the new Allen County Jail have been submitted, just in time for the Board of Zoning Appeals hearing. Last month, the commissioners requested a continuance of the hearing. They said they wanted the opportunity to respond to public comments and incorporate what they said they wanted.
wfft.com

The Locker Room: High School Boys Basketball (2/10)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports Team brings you action from 12 area high school basketball games, including the NE8 and ACAC championship games. Norwell claimed their second straight NE8 title with a 57-32 victory over Huntington North, while Adams Central and Jay County claimed a share of the ACAC title with wins. The Jets defeated South Adams 64-20, while the Patriots took down Heritage 45-44.
wfft.com

Columbia City High student brings gun to school

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Whitley County Consolidated Schools officials say a student brought a gun to Columbia City High School "recently." In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott said the gun was not loaded, and multiple students handled the gun at school. She said the first...
wfft.com

Northrop High School students raise concerns over racial unrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A group of students voiced concerns over "racial unrest in the community" at Northrop High School Friday. School principal Adam Swinford released a statement saying the school made sure the gathering was peaceful. He also said the school gave the students a safe space to...
