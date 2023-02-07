Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Related
1011now.com
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a typical day, you’d find Jonathan Taylor working his food truck at Trucks and Taps. It’s usually a popular hub for food truck vendors to operate, but there are some days when he’s constantly on the road. “We largely work off requests,...
1011now.com
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students compete with start-up ideas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln aimed to instill some business savvy into its students this weekend with the ‘48-hour Challenge.’. About 30 people competed in the multi-day event, breaking up into several teams to drill down on an idea. It started with pitches on Friday night and continued through a caffeine-fueled Saturday and Sunday with testing and mentor help.
1011now.com
Huskers collect fifth straight dual victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska wrestling team (11-3, 7-1) tallied seven bout victories en route to the Huskers’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers in front of 1,545 fans at the Devaney Center. No. 5 Brock Hardy (141) highlighted the day with a technical fall, and No. 1 Peyton Robb...
1011now.com
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
1011now.com
Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport not often in the spotlight like football or basketball, but it’s accomplishments are no less praise-worthy. The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two Lincoln dance teams competed at the national level. The Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East Dance teams returned from Florida early this week with some accolades and hardware from the UDA National Dance Team Championship.
1011now.com
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts compiled by Visit Lincoln. Three nights. Five venues. 80+ local bands. Downtown venues are going to be taken over with music, ranging from folk to punk rock and much more. Visit their Facebook page for a full listing of times and the musical line up. This event is at The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, The Bourbon Theatre, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 Bar.
1011now.com
Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could say there is something in the water in Seward. Right now five nurses at Memorial Hospital are pregnant. First was Samantha Hobelman. She’s due in just a couple of weeks with a girl. “We’ve been trying for a while and it was positive...
1011now.com
Lincolnites celebrate Honest Abe’s birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could hear history floating through air—and see it too—in the Nebraska History Museum on Saturday. “This is a fun way to celebrate not only our city, but to celebrate the 16th president,” Ashlee Anderson, the curator of education at the museum, said. “And especially at a time where we are talking about American democracy and thinking about what that means in the past and what that means in the present and the future.”
1011now.com
NSAA district wrestling championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school wrestling districts wrapped up on Saturday. The only host team in Lincoln was Lincoln East who hosted the A-2 district tournament. The Spartans had 13 of 14 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament next week. East won the team title with a total of 242.5 points.
1011now.com
Council Bluffs police search Lake Manawa, look for missing man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Authorities are searching Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person after an ATV was found in the water. According to Council Bluffs Police, they found an ATV and equipment that belonged to missing Nicholas James Erisman. The fire department is also using sonar to scan the lake.
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
1011now.com
Huskers battle Badgers Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns home for an important matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 3 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff. Saturday’s game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.
1011now.com
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. The...
1011now.com
Foodie Friday: Protein Powder Brownies
You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Highlights from Thursday's games across the 1011 NOW area.
1011now.com
Wallace tosses one-hit shutout in season opener
HOUSTON, Tex. (KOLN) -Courtney Wallace tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Nebraska softball team to a season-opening 8-0 victory in five innings over Lamar Friday morning in Houston. Wallace (1-0) was brilliant in the circle, tossing her fifth career shutout. She fanned five batters in 5.0 innings while allowing...
1011now.com
Weekend Forecast: Pleasant but with a slight cooling trend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Overall, a pleasant and seasonally warm February weekend is setting up for the 1011 region. Sunny and breezy conditions are expected Saturday and a cool front will move through Sunday causing cooler temperatures and bit more cloud cover. A more active weather week is on the horizon...
1011now.com
Saunders County fire sends one to the hospital
You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Yes, you can definitely bake with protein powder but there are a few things to consider. Many protein powders contain flavors or alternative sweeteners, so you’ll want to be mindful of that as you make adjustments in your recipes.
Comments / 0