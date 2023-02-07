ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

University of Nebraska-Lincoln students compete with start-up ideas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln aimed to instill some business savvy into its students this weekend with the ‘48-hour Challenge.’. About 30 people competed in the multi-day event, breaking up into several teams to drill down on an idea. It started with pitches on Friday night and continued through a caffeine-fueled Saturday and Sunday with testing and mentor help.
Huskers collect fifth straight dual victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska wrestling team (11-3, 7-1) tallied seven bout victories en route to the Huskers’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers in front of 1,545 fans at the Devaney Center. No. 5 Brock Hardy (141) highlighted the day with a technical fall, and No. 1 Peyton Robb...
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
Two LPS dance teams perform in national championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport not often in the spotlight like football or basketball, but it’s accomplishments are no less praise-worthy. The high school dance season starts in the summer and runs into the winter, and recently two Lincoln dance teams competed at the national level. The Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East Dance teams returned from Florida early this week with some accolades and hardware from the UDA National Dance Team Championship.
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts compiled by Visit Lincoln. Three nights. Five venues. 80+ local bands. Downtown venues are going to be taken over with music, ranging from folk to punk rock and much more. Visit their Facebook page for a full listing of times and the musical line up. This event is at The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, The Bourbon Theatre, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 Bar.
Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could say there is something in the water in Seward. Right now five nurses at Memorial Hospital are pregnant. First was Samantha Hobelman. She’s due in just a couple of weeks with a girl. “We’ve been trying for a while and it was positive...
Lincolnites celebrate Honest Abe’s birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could hear history floating through air—and see it too—in the Nebraska History Museum on Saturday. “This is a fun way to celebrate not only our city, but to celebrate the 16th president,” Ashlee Anderson, the curator of education at the museum, said. “And especially at a time where we are talking about American democracy and thinking about what that means in the past and what that means in the present and the future.”
NSAA district wrestling championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school wrestling districts wrapped up on Saturday. The only host team in Lincoln was Lincoln East who hosted the A-2 district tournament. The Spartans had 13 of 14 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament next week. East won the team title with a total of 242.5 points.
Council Bluffs police search Lake Manawa, look for missing man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Authorities are searching Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person after an ATV was found in the water. According to Council Bluffs Police, they found an ATV and equipment that belonged to missing Nicholas James Erisman. The fire department is also using sonar to scan the lake.
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
Huskers battle Badgers Saturday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns home for an important matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 3 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff. Saturday’s game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available online on the Fox Sports app.
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. The...
Wallace tosses one-hit shutout in season opener

HOUSTON, Tex. (KOLN) -Courtney Wallace tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Nebraska softball team to a season-opening 8-0 victory in five innings over Lamar Friday morning in Houston. Wallace (1-0) was brilliant in the circle, tossing her fifth career shutout. She fanned five batters in 5.0 innings while allowing...
Weekend Forecast: Pleasant but with a slight cooling trend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Overall, a pleasant and seasonally warm February weekend is setting up for the 1011 region. Sunny and breezy conditions are expected Saturday and a cool front will move through Sunday causing cooler temperatures and bit more cloud cover. A more active weather week is on the horizon...
Saunders County fire sends one to the hospital

You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Yes, you can definitely bake with protein powder but there are a few things to consider. Many protein powders contain flavors or alternative sweeteners, so you'll want to be mindful of that as you make adjustments in your recipes.
