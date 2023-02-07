(Paynesville, MN)--A central Minnesota girl is dealing with a serious injury she received while skiing. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, reportedly suffered a "significant head trauma" in the accident. The incident took place on Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to her GoFundMe page, Jo has since been heavily sedated. It says too that she "is fun and cheery." Most importantly, "Jo is a very strong girl. We know she is going to fight thru this!" The page says the girl's mother, Melissa Weis, will be out of work for the foreseeable future as she cares for Jo.

PAYNESVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO