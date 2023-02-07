Mila Kunis Put Ashton Kutcher And Reese Witherspoon In A Group Text And Begged Them To "Act Like They Like Each Other" After Seeing Their Awkward Red Carpet Photos Getting Dragged Online

Danielle Deadwyler said racism and misogynoir played a part in this year’s Oscar nominations, following what many called a snub for her leading performance in Till. On a Friday episode of the Kermode & Mayo's Take podcast, Deadwyler said she strongly agreed with comments made by Till director Chinonye Chukwu, who previously blamed the lack of Academy Award nominations for the historical drama on discrimination against Black women in Hollywood. Deadwyler added that misogynoir, which refers to prejudice toward Black women specifically, is responsible for Academy voters not seeing the movie.

2 DAYS AGO