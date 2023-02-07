Mila Kunis Put Ashton Kutcher And Reese Witherspoon In A Group Text And Begged Them To "Act Like They Like Each Other" After Seeing Their Awkward Red Carpet Photos Getting Dragged Online

Read full article on original website
Related
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
buzzfeednews.com
Rihanna Unveiled A Baby Bump During Her Super Bowl Half Time Performance
After the world spent the whole half time show googling "Rihanna pregnant?," her rep confirmed to AP that another Baby Fenty is on the way. Rihanna's half time Super Bowl had a very special surprise guest: a baby bump. The Grammy-winning singer performed for the first time in years, and...
buzzfeednews.com
Topher, Denial Is A River In Egypt, And Side-Eye — Everything You Need To Know About Current Viral TikTok Audios
Memes have historically focused on the visual, but TikTok — and Vine before it — has created memeable audio clips, perfect for a new situational joke. But sometimes your FYP will just drop you in the middle of a new sound without context. So, to alleviate that confusion, here’s an explainer of 2023’s biggest trending TikTok audios so far.
buzzfeednews.com
Pregnant Rihanna Returned To Stage For The Super Bowl Half Time And Reminded Us Of All Her Hits
"seeing rihanna holding a mic instead of a matte foundation oh we used to pray for times like this" Rihanna has has been busy running a beauty empire, having a baby, and generally being perfect. She graciously granted us a medley of her biggest hits during the Super Bowl half time show, and — wait, did she just hard launch a baby bump?!?!
buzzfeednews.com
“We're Talking About Misogynoir”: Danielle Deadwyler Addressed Her Oscar Snub For “Till”
Danielle Deadwyler said racism and misogynoir played a part in this year’s Oscar nominations, following what many called a snub for her leading performance in Till. On a Friday episode of the Kermode & Mayo's Take podcast, Deadwyler said she strongly agreed with comments made by Till director Chinonye Chukwu, who previously blamed the lack of Academy Award nominations for the historical drama on discrimination against Black women in Hollywood. Deadwyler added that misogynoir, which refers to prejudice toward Black women specifically, is responsible for Academy voters not seeing the movie.
Comments / 0