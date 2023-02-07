Read full article on original website
Five-year fixed mortgage rates now available below 4%
Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again.It is a further sign the market is settling following turmoil in the autumn.HSBC UK has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99%.The deal has a £999 fee.It is the first time since September 2022 that a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has been offered by HSBC at a rate below 4%.It is only available to homeowners who are remortgaging or those who are switching rates (existing customers rolling off an old deal and on to a new one with HSBC).The move is part of a...
Economist Who Predicted the 2008 Housing Crash Says Home Prices Will Drop 15% in 2023
Citing the large disparity between property costs and buyer incomes, market expert Ian Shepherdson believes that home prices may fall another 15% in 2023. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The...
London house prices plummet - with one home losing £200,000 in a day
The slump has already seen huge slashes in some properties, with one four-bedroom home in Stoke Newington cutting its price by £200,000 from £1,550,000 to £1,350,000 in a single day in February.
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Homebuyers, rejoice! You can afford to bid on a more expensive home now that mortgage rates have fallen below 6%
Declining mortgage rates could bring more buyers back to the market at a time when many home sellers are dropping their prices.
The Australian home borrowers who face a 65 per cent surge in their mortgage repayments in 2023
Australians who fixed their home loan for two years in May 2021 at an ultra-low rate of 1.92 per cent are approaching a cliff when they move on to a much higher 7.18 per cent 'revert' loan rate.
House prices and sales fell in January as buyer inquiries dropped
House prices are starting to reflect the shift in demand in the market, according to surveyors.Agreed sales, house prices and new instructions to sell homes remained on a downward trend in January, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.Property professionals’ expectations suggest this picture is likely to remain in place for a while longer as the market adjusts to higher interest rates, Rics’ report added.A net balance of 47% of surveyors reported seeing a fall rather than an increase in new buyer inquiries, deteriorating from a balance of 40% who saw this the previous month.January marked the ninth negative...
CoreLogic updates its home price risk assessment for 392 U.S. housing markets
Historically speaking, home prices rarely decline on a year-over-year basis. Unless economics forces sellers’ hands, they usually won’t pull back. Of course, we’ve recently seen the U.S. housing market slip into one of those rare periods where national home prices are indeed falling—with U.S. home prices down 2.5% between June and November—and just months away from seeing home values negative on a year-over-year basis for the first time since the housing crash bottomed in 2012.
Used Car Prices Rise Again Due to Unexpected Demand
"Used cars were one of the biggest contributors to inflation over the past two years. Now, despite steady price declines in recent months, dealerships are hiking their prices once again. According to Cox Automotive's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, prices were up 2.5 percent in January from the month before, even as they remain down 12.8 percent from a year ago. Cox noted that the increase is due to higher-than-expected demand for the season. The trend could stem from consumers playing catch-up. In 2022, buyers backed out of the market due to elevated prices and shortage of supply, driving down prices by 15 percent. The average listing for a used vehicle was $27,143 in December. Just last month, Cox reported the market had returned to its pre-COVID normal. Now that narrative could be in doubt. "
Cost of Car Insurance Jumped Nearly 14 Percent Last Year: Study

Mobile and broadband price rises to be investigated
Many customers are facing sudden big rises in what they are paying for their mobile phone and broadband contracts, under a system the regulator says is "unclear and unpredictable". Millions of customers are facing bill increases of as much as 14% in April, linked to the high rate of inflation.
Used Car Prices Climbed 2.5% In January, Still Below Recent Highs
Used car prices skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as plant closures, part shortages, and the microchip crisis conspired to limit production of new vehicles. Prices finally started to cool in 2022, but they’re unfortunately increasing once again. That’s according to Cox Automotive, which found wholesale used vehicle prices – on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis – increased 2.5% in January.
3 in 4 Millennials Think Home Prices Could Crash in 2023. Here's Why They're Wrong
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Unfortunately, there's a good chance home prices...
Declining Mortgage Rates Spark Uptick in Interest from Would-Be Homebuyers
Mortgage applications are up about 25% from the end of 2022.
Number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears rose in final months of 2022
The number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to a body representing lenders.Across the UK, 75,170 homeowner mortgages were in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 1% higher than in the previous quarter, UK Finance said.There were also 6,060 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 5% higher than in the previous quarter.However, there were fewer mortgage-holders in the most serious arrears bracket than in the previous quarter.Some...
