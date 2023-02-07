Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Related
Roxbury man charged with motor vehicle homicide in Mass. & Cass hit and run
A Roxbury man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a January pedestrian crash on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that killed a 73-year-old man, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, 36, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving...
Twelve residents displaced by Boston fire Sunday morning
Twelve people were displaced Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a six-family home in Hyde Park, officials say. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the building at 957 Hyde Park Ave., Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and stop it from spreading to other buildings.
Andover murder-suicide: Sebastian Robinson prayer service draws over 2,000 at St. John’s
Over 2,000 members of St. John’s Preparatory School, a Catholic boys’ school in Danvers, gathered together in grieving prayer on Thursday night after one of its sixth-grade students, 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson, was shot dead in what the Essex District Attorney’s Office is calling an apparent murder-suicide early Thursday morning in his Andover home.
Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into victim Andrew Barley’s house, police say
Two suspects in an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street in Worcester forced their way into the back of a house before making their way to the second floor and fatally shooting a 28-year-old man who lived there, police allege in court documents. Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny...
Kelvin Verde wanted in connection with fatal Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester
Worcester police are searching for a second suspect in connection with an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. On Friday, the police department issued a wanted poster for Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester stating it is attempting to locate him. Verde has been charged with...
Body pulled from Charles River identified as Tale Assalif of Cambridge
Massachusetts State Police have identified the body of the man who was pulled out of the Charles River on Thursday as Tale Assalif, 55, of Cambridge. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police on Thursday afternoon after he did not show up at his job, the state police said. The last time Assalif’s family saw him was on Tuesday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Feb. 5-12
A house in Westborough that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 109 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $402,564. The average price per square foot ended up at $248.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Robert Ivarson, who threw bananas at Black neighbors’ home, pleads guilty to 100+ charges
A Lexington man who over the course of several months threw bananas onto his Haitian neighbors’ driveway, and who kept Ku Klux Klan, Nazi and Confederate paraphernalia at his home alongside dozens of guns, has pleaded guilty to a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 other charges, authorities said.
Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week
A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
Everything we know about the Robinson family murder-suicide case in Andover
A 12-year-old boy and his parents were found shot dead inside their Andover home in the early-morning hours of Feb. 9. Now, officials say the case was an act of domestic violence: a murder-suicide. Here’s everything we know so far about what happened to the Robinson family.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket
A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial stars Kevin Garnett and shows a nicer Boston
Can you imagine if people in the city of Boston welcomed New York Yankee fans into Fenway Park with open arms? What about a place where people didn’t fight over parallel parking spots in Southie?. Or how about a nicer version of Celtics legend Kevin Garnett? Can you imagine...
Pope Francis boys hockey defeats Bishop Hendricken, 9-2 to clinch Pope Francis Invitational
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pope Francis boys hockey clinched the Pope Francis Invitational with a rousing victory over Bishop Hendricken (RI) in the final, 9-2 on Saturday at the Olympia Ice Centers.
Worcester Railers fall to Reading Royals during Pink in the Rink Night (photos)
WORCESTER – The Railers and Royals are sick of each other, that’s for sure. They have had encounter sessions five times in the last two weeks, seven times since New Year’s Day. It showed in the body language and chippiness Saturday at the DCU Center, a 4-2...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown jokes Jayson Tatum is ‘lying’ about buying him a car
BOSTON — After Jayson Tatum elbowed Jaylen Brown in the face that resulted in a facial fracture, the Celtics star said he felt “terrible” and that he would buy Brown a new car for his troubles. But that was news to Brown when he spoke Sunday in the C’s locker room, so he directly asked Tatum whether he would get a new car.
Ben Affleck stars in Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial
Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial aired on Sunday night and featured a Massachusetts legend in Ben Affleck. The actor filmed the commercial at the Dunkin’ location in Medford. The Hollywood star was decked out in the official employee uniform, donning a black visor and matching shirt that read, “America runs on Dunkin’.” Affleck went viral as he worked the drive-thru window and handed out coffee and other items. He was joined by his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
Ex Red Sox catcher, team DJ signs minor league deal with Pirates
A popular former Red Sox catcher has found a new team. Online sports betting is coming to the state of Massachusetts. Learn more about the anticipated online sportsbooks such as FanDuel MA and DraftKings MA. Veteran backstop Kevin Plawecki has agreed to a minor league contract with the Pirates, according...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery concerned about intensity vs. desperate opponents
BOSTON — The Bruins came off their nine-day All-Star/bye week break with the breathing room that comes with a nine-point lead in the Atlantic Division with 31 games to go. The Capitals arrived at TD Garden in the midst of a very tight race to make the playoffs at all. Their 2-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday pushed them into first place in the wild card before nighttime action, just a point ahead of Pittsburgh, two ahead of the New New York Islanders and four ahead of Florida.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
77K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0