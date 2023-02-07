BOSTON — The Bruins came off their nine-day All-Star/bye week break with the breathing room that comes with a nine-point lead in the Atlantic Division with 31 games to go. The Capitals arrived at TD Garden in the midst of a very tight race to make the playoffs at all. Their 2-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday pushed them into first place in the wild card before nighttime action, just a point ahead of Pittsburgh, two ahead of the New New York Islanders and four ahead of Florida.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO