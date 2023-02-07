ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Twelve residents displaced by Boston fire Sunday morning

Twelve people were displaced Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a six-family home in Hyde Park, officials say. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the building at 957 Hyde Park Ave., Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and stop it from spreading to other buildings.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week

A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket

A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Ben Affleck stars in Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial

Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial aired on Sunday night and featured a Massachusetts legend in Ben Affleck. The actor filmed the commercial at the Dunkin’ location in Medford. The Hollywood star was decked out in the official employee uniform, donning a black visor and matching shirt that read, “America runs on Dunkin’.” Affleck went viral as he worked the drive-thru window and handed out coffee and other items. He was joined by his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
MEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery concerned about intensity vs. desperate opponents

BOSTON — The Bruins came off their nine-day All-Star/bye week break with the breathing room that comes with a nine-point lead in the Atlantic Division with 31 games to go. The Capitals arrived at TD Garden in the midst of a very tight race to make the playoffs at all. Their 2-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday pushed them into first place in the wild card before nighttime action, just a point ahead of Pittsburgh, two ahead of the New New York Islanders and four ahead of Florida.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
77K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy