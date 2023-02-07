ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree

On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid

Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Chicopee Police arrest 2 for cocaine trafficking

CHICOPEE – Two people face firearms and cocaine trafficking charges following a long investigation into illegal sales of narcotics. Tyquon Ledbetter and Nicole Collins were arrested on Wednesday and charged with cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a gun and manufacturing a Class B drug, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
Athol man arrested and held in connection with November shooting

A 47-year-old Athol man was ordered held without the right to bail in connection with a November shooting after he was deemed too dangerous for pretrial release by an Orange District Court Judge, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Yamil C. Nunez, was arrested by Athol Police and...
ATHOL, MA
