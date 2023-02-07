Read full article on original website
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns colleen, honors award winners
The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee had a grand evening on Saturday, crowning colleen Caitlyn Feeley at the coronation ball at the Springfield Sheraton Monarch Place. Feeley, along with members of her court, Ayden-Maeve Bradley, Kiley Arsenault, Meghan Curley and Norah Doyle were honored at the event that also...
Springfield Gardens apartments owner faces ire of city officials over maintenance, repairs
SPRINGFIELD — City officials and a property management company with several properties across Springfield are disagreeing over why repairs have remained unaddressed at several of its apartment buildings. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city would not rule out moving to place apartments owned and operated by Springfield Gardens...
Chicopee gives final approval for UFI Industries to move to vacant building in industrial park
CHICOPEE – The City Council gave a Western Massachusetts truss builder a final go-ahead to expand by opening a second shop in a vacant building in one of the industrial parks. UFI Industries is now hoping to move into an about 152,000 square-foot building on 31 Griffith Road in...
Black History Month 2023: 15 years after his Springfield church was burned by arsonists, Bishop Bryant Robinson’s faith remains unshaken
When Bishop Bryant Robinson, Jr., speaks, it helps a bit to lean forward, especially if the pastor of the Macedonia Church of God in Christ is wearing his protective mask. That’s a very small concession to make for words worth hearing. “I watched the fire that consumed our structure....
Intersection at Suffield and Silver streets in Agawam gets funding for pedestrian upgrades
AGAWAM — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $265,000 for pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Suffield and Silver streets. City Councilor Paul C. Cavallo said he identified the need for the upgrades as he walked through the area and many of the sidewalks have needed repair for a long time.
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree
On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid
Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 15 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,268-square-foot home on Quarry Street in Ware that sold for $361,000.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 119 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,894-square-foot home on Grenier Avenue in Webster that sold for $370,000.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Feb. 5-12
A condo in West Springfield that sold for $86,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 51 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $284,312. The average price per square foot was $183.
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
Trial continues Friday for John LaRace, charged with armed rampage in W. Springfield
A jury-waived trial holds closing arguments Friday for a Springfield man charged with several felonies after an alleged West Springfield crime spree involving carjackings, armed assaults and an attempted household break-in on Feb. 24, 2019. John LaRace, 43, faces 18 counts of felonies after West Springfield police arrested him for...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 3 $50,000 winning tickets
There were three $50,000 winning Lottery tickets claimed in Massachusetts Friday. All three of the winning tickets were for the Billion Dollar Extravaganza game, according to the Mass. Lottery. The three winning tickets were sold at Cumberland Farms in Leicester, North River Beverage in Marshfield and Kiki’s Kwik Mart in...
Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into victim Andrew Barley’s house, police say
Two suspects in an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street in Worcester forced their way into the back of a house before making their way to the second floor and fatally shooting a 28-year-old man who lived there, police allege in court documents. Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny...
Chicopee Police arrest 2 for cocaine trafficking
CHICOPEE – Two people face firearms and cocaine trafficking charges following a long investigation into illegal sales of narcotics. Tyquon Ledbetter and Nicole Collins were arrested on Wednesday and charged with cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a gun and manufacturing a Class B drug, police said.
Kelvin Verde wanted in connection with fatal Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester
Worcester police are searching for a second suspect in connection with an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. On Friday, the police department issued a wanted poster for Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester stating it is attempting to locate him. Verde has been charged with...
Athol man arrested and held in connection with November shooting
A 47-year-old Athol man was ordered held without the right to bail in connection with a November shooting after he was deemed too dangerous for pretrial release by an Orange District Court Judge, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Yamil C. Nunez, was arrested by Athol Police and...
