Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Doubles Down: Russell Wilson’s Private QB Coach is Out
On the heels of his introductory press conference as Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton was pulled aside for an auxiliary audience with local media. Some might call it a scrum. According to Payton, Broncos PR czar Patrick Smyth calls it a "gaggle." It didn't take long for someone to...
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Release Final Injury Report Before Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is rapidly approaching, and both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note. There can only be one winner, though, and an outing featuring the NFL's two best clubs from this season is projected to capitalize on massive hype built up throughout the week.
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs reached Super Bowl with new-look WR corps after Tyreek Hill’s departure
Offseason concerns about how the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense would adapt to life without wide receiver Tyreek Hill were misplaced. At the time Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, that anxiety — which apparently didn’t extend into the Chiefs’ locker room — seemed reasonable enough. After all, the Chiefs were also bidding farewell to Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson, key contributors in the passing game.
Wichita Eagle
What a Rex Ryan Defense Would Look Like if Hired as Broncos DC
As new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton continues to fill out his staff, perhaps the biggest question to answer is who will become his new defensive coordinator, considering that he will be calling offensive plays. The Broncos allowed Ejiro Evero, their 2022 defensive coordinator, out of his contract. Evero,...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks’ Geno Smith: What Will Free Agency Contract Extension Cost?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith rose to stardom this season after signing a $3.5 million deal last offseason - but after earning his first Pro Bowl nod, he's in line for a considerable pay raise in the coming weeks. The Seahawks first have to decide whether they'll give Smith a...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Super Bowl Watch: Frank Clark Record-Setter in Chiefs vs. Eagles?
GLENDALE, Ariz. - While the Seattle Seahawks came well short of a surprise run to the Super Bowl, two of their former starters now playing for the Chiefs will have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. Serving as key cogs in Kansas City's tenacious pass rush, veteran...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, ex-Chief Tyreek Hill chime in on Super Bowl LVII
Well, it’s been quite the Sunday for Mecole Hardman, even as the Chiefs wide receiver ended the year on injured reserve, thus keeping him from playing in Super Bowl LVII. Thanks to the wonders of social media, we’ve got a pretty good idea of where his focus is.
Wichita Eagle
How Patrick Mahomes has forever changed the game — and his legacy — in Kansas City
It was early March, and the most influential voices inside the Chiefs organization were contemplating a move that would stun the football world. At some point, even as the momentum in the room marched largely in the same direction, forging ahead to the trade of an All-Pro wide receiver, someone finally stated the obvious out loud — which head coach Andy Reid repeated this week:
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Chiefs’ 38-35 win vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result (and closeness) of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium. 84%. The Chiefs offense won them the Super Bowl, making play after play against a lethal Eagles...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs have a relatively healthy game-day roster vs. Eagles for today’s Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs have a relatively healthy roster for Sunday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) is active for the game and should assume a normal workload. Sneed appeared on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant in practice, which prompted some...
Wichita Eagle
Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs trail Philadelphia Eagles in first half of Super Bowl
The NFL postseason has come down to this: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams went 14-3 in the regular season and emerged as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Sunday night’s game features two of the NFL’s top offenses — the Chiefs ranked No. 1, the Eagles No. 3.
Wichita Eagle
The 3 Biggest Questions Facing the Jaguars Entering the 2023 Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just like 29 other teams this Sunday, patiently awaiting for Super Bowl LVII to end so the book on the 2022 season can officially close. While the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL prepare to see whether the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles finish the year as champions, the 2023 offseason quickly approaches.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Play, Cowboys Stay Home on Super Sunday; 2 Big Reasons Why
If the Super Bowl is meant to be the football fan's version of Christmas, then Dallas Cowboys fans are getting a lump of coal this Sunday. Not only are Cowboys fans rendered spectators for the 27th consecutive season but they'll also have to watch the hated Philadelphia Eagles partake in their third championship Sunday in that span. Dallas' longtime divisional rivals are going for their second title in five years after previously stopping New England in the 52nd edition in Minneapolis. The Kansas City Chiefs await in Glendale this evening (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox).
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII report card: Beating Eagles, KC is star of the class
For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night. Here is the final report card of the season:. KC STAR OF THE GAME. It can only be...
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Predictions: Chiefs-Eagles
Super Bowl 57 is set, and the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is certainly exciting. Patrick Mahomes was recently named the NFL's MVP, and will be going for his second ring in six seasons. To me, this game will be decided by whichever team can run...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs win Super Bowl: Ravens Blueprint?
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday for their second Super Bowl win in the last four seasons. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first person to win league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season since 1999 (Kurt Warner) as he orchestrated the game-winning drive near the end of regulation.
Comments / 0