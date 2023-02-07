After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.Read it at Tampa Bay Times

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO