Florida State

TheDailyBeast

First of Ron DeSantis’ Florida Voter Fraud Trials Ends With Jury Split

After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

What it's Like When Ron DeSantis Takes Over Your College

Ron DeSantis has made a tiny liberal arts college the latest target of his public education culture war. And the students on campus say they feel like they’ve been turned into guinea pigs in a right-wing social experiment. The Florida Republican governor’s aggressive move to fundamentally change the character...
SARASOTA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two candidates announce bid for District 22 seat

Two Republicans declared their bid to fill the Florida House of Representatives District 22 seat in 2024. Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody announced Tuesday they will run for the seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry. District 22 includes Levy and Gilchrist counties and part of Alachua County. Clemons, who...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Governor Highlights Plan to Provide $2-Billion in Tax Relief

Florida - Thursday February 9, 2023: Governor DeSantis Wednesday highlighted the tax relief provisions in his 2023-24 state budget that add up to $2-billion dollars, the largest proposed tax relief in Florida history. The Governor spoke at a news conference in Ocala. He was accompanied by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo...
FLORIDA STATE
Enigma In Black

Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)

Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
FLORIDA STATE

