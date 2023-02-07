Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments, Including Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Hamilton County Court and one to the Hillsborough County Court. Jamie Tyndal, of Jasper, to serve as a judge on the Hamilton County Court. Tyndal has been the owner of the Law Office of Jamie L. Tyndal, P.A....
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has come under fire for his appointment of the businessperson and Republican Party donor Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees last week.
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
First of Ron DeSantis’ Florida Voter Fraud Trials Ends With Jury Split
After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
What it's Like When Ron DeSantis Takes Over Your College
Ron DeSantis has made a tiny liberal arts college the latest target of his public education culture war. And the students on campus say they feel like they’ve been turned into guinea pigs in a right-wing social experiment. The Florida Republican governor’s aggressive move to fundamentally change the character...
Two candidates announce bid for District 22 seat
Two Republicans declared their bid to fill the Florida House of Representatives District 22 seat in 2024. Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody announced Tuesday they will run for the seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry. District 22 includes Levy and Gilchrist counties and part of Alachua County. Clemons, who...
Some GOP Counties in Florida Want to Raise Some Taxes Even as Democratic Areas Voting Them Down
In a normal election season in Florida, where Democratic-run cities and counties have simultaneously liberal candidates and a tax referendum on the ballot, both would pass. But with the mood swing of voters these days, normality and conventional wisdom no longer apply. For example, in 2020, Escambia County, which favors...
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill
By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
Governor Highlights Plan to Provide $2-Billion in Tax Relief
Florida - Thursday February 9, 2023: Governor DeSantis Wednesday highlighted the tax relief provisions in his 2023-24 state budget that add up to $2-billion dollars, the largest proposed tax relief in Florida history. The Governor spoke at a news conference in Ocala. He was accompanied by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo...
Attorney: Disney has strong case if it goes to court over Reedy Creek
A local attorney said the company would have a strong chance of keeping the status quo if it decided to take a case to court.
Proposed affordable housing legislation bans rent caps, reduces regulations and offers tax breaks for affordable development
The growing problem of a lack of affordable housing has been building for several years in Florida, but it exploded into an outright crisis in 2022, as rents on average increased in the state’s biggest metropolitan areas by 24 percent, according to rent.com. It’s an issue that many local...
Possible changes in store for construction defect lawsuits in Florida
Lawmakers could continue moving forward next week with a proposal that would shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes.
US foreclosures rise 21 months in a row; Data shows Florida had 12th most nationally
Recent real estate data shows foreclosures across the US are on the rise, with Florida
Judge rules against DeSantis' request for minors to undergo 'mental examinations' in transgender coverage lawsuit
DeSantis and his allies have taken a number of steps to curtail gender-affirming treatment.
Who Was bell hooks, And Why Does Ron DeSantis Want Her Erased From AP Black Studies? (Opinion)
Let's get the reason for not capitalizing her name out of the way. Gloria Jean Watkins changed her name to bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother. She didn't capitalize her name because she wanted the focus to be on her work, not the person. According to bell, many feminist women were doing that at the time she did. She just happened to get famous.
The Perplexing Case of Florida's Longest-Serving Inmate | Part 1: No Way Out
Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part story. Click this link to read "Part 2: Hard Time," with additional contemporaneous documents and a video interview with Boast Laster. Fourteen miles west of Miami, along the luminous edge of the Everglades, a guard ushers a tall, lanky inmate into...
Florida governor wants refunds issued to eligible Hillsborough taxpayers for failed transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive to refund taxpayers for the $570 million raised by Hillsborough County through its now-defunct transportation sales surtax. The proposal is part of the governor‘s 2023 budget and calls for a third-party claims administrator to create a refund process for "eligible...
