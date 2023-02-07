ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NFL brings fun events to the East Valley

CHANDLER, Ariz. — There was a football field full of fun on Saturday. Families in the East Valley got a little taste of the NFL experience in Chandler, away from the other usual events in downtown Phoenix and Glendale. “This is so amazing. Honestly, I’m really thankful for this...
PHOENIX, AZ
Super Bowl expected to draw $16 Billion in legal sports bets

GLENDALE, AZ — Sports betting has exploded in popularity, and Arizona is the first state to host a Super Bowl with legalized sports betting. It is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the game and industry analysts expect a massive uptick in betting this year compared to last.
ARIZONA STATE
How to spot fake sports merchandise

PHOENIX — When it comes to spotting fake sports merchandise, it's getting harder and harder as the people producing these counterfeit goods are getting more clever. ABC15 recently spoke to Jim Mancuso, Director of the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, about what to look out for:. Holograms. Mancuso...
PHOENIX, AZ
Brittany Griner attends WM Phoenix Open golf tournament

WNBA star Brittany Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison. Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium's 16th hole. Last month in her first...
PHOENIX, AZ

