BBC
Adam Calland: Man jailed after 'brutal' crossbow attack
A man has been jailed after shooting his victim in the chest with a crossbow in a "brutal attack". Police were called to a flat on Victoria Road in the Sandfields area of Aberavon, on 17 September 2022, to find the victim on the floor. Adam Calland, 51, who lives...
BBC
Second rape reported in Carlisle town centre
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria. The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers. "We understand this may...
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park stabbing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park in Warrington. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called just after 15:00...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Family criticise police for dropping bullying investigation
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation. Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent. Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
BBC
AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend
One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
4 Charged with ‘Racially-Aggravated Assault’ After Video Surfaces of Black Girl Being Attacked￼
Four people who assaulted a 15-year-old Black girl have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially-aggravated assault. UK police launched an investigation after video circulated of the girl – whose name has been withheld – was seen being attacked in Ashford, about 60 miles south of London. On...
BBC
Watch: WW2 bomb goes off in unplanned detonation
The moment a World War Two bomb exploded in an unplanned detonation has been captured in aerial pictures. The footage released by Norfolk Police shows smoke and debris rising high into the air in Great Yarmouth. All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, the force said. Work...
BBC
Pair jailed for neglecting and assaulting children
A man and woman who left four young children hungry in a rubbish-strewn house have both been jailed for a year. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, were found guilty of neglecting the children, three of whom were also physically assaulted, while living at a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
WW2 bomb explosion in Great Yarmouth caught on camera
A huge blast was heard and debris seen rising into the air from the site of a World War Two bomb. Video posted on social media showed the moment the device exploded in Great Yarmouth as army specialists tried to disarm it. All Army and emergency service personnel have been...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
BBC
Marie Bellingham: Candle fire probably caused death
A fire that killed a mum-of-seven was most likely caused by a candle, an inquest heard. Marie Bellingham, 46, was found dead at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in April 2021. A post-mortem examination concluded she died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to toxic smoke gas inhalation from a house...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
