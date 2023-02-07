Read full article on original website
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’
Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Renee@CowboyStateDaily.comRenee@CowboyStateDaily.com. Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced
Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, February 6, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim O’Leary at “Holy City” west of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “Went out this past weekend to photograph the almost full moon setting and the sun rising at almost the same time. The clouds building in the west messed up my moon setting photo. However they definitely enhanced my sunrise photo.”
Wyoming’s Mountain Man Josh Kirk Guides A Successful Bison Hunt
If you're a hunter, there are a few things that may be on your bucket list for harvesting. Grizzly Bear - could happen in Wyoming in the next couple years. Moose - some wait for long periods of time to have a chance for a moose hunt in Wyoming. Bison...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming A Step Closer To Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports With Definitive 28-3 Senate Vote
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Four days after another professional female athlete vowed to boycott her league for allowing biological males to compete in the women’s division, the Wyoming Senate passed a bill banning males from female school sports. Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost...
county17.com
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee
CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
