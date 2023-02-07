Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
City Council Approve Land Purchase Off Ft. Campbell Blvd
Hopkinsville is getting a little bigger, the finances are clean, and a new fire station is in the works. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Council voted to approve the $2.5 million purchase of 10 acres in the South Industrial Park from Illinois-based company DDL10. The land is slated to be the site of a fifth fire station.
whvoradio.com
Area Legislators Pleased With Passage Of Continued Tax Reform Legislation
Area legislators say they were pleased to see the next step in Kentucky Income Tax reform pass both the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate during the past week. Third District State Senator Whitney Westerfield, who serves on behalf of Christian, Caldwell, and , says the legislation passed because the state continues to meet the benchmarks required.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Facilities Plan Amended To Put 6th Grade In Middle Schools
The Christian County Public Schools Facility Planning Committee is sending a revised plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Thursday night, the Committee gathered at the Board office to discuss the potential changes. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the amendment would move 6th grade back into the middle schools and transition three other buildings.
whvoradio.com
CCPS, SWK EDC Partnership Could Erase Childcare Deserts
Local childcare initiatives are beginning to take shape across our region, and as a result, more industries could locate in our area. The region has been dubbed a ‘childcare desert,’ with up to four children on a waiting list for every open spot at local daycares. A recent initiative between Christian County Public Schools and the South Western Kentucky EDC hopes to create more childcare opportunities.
Marshall County Daily
Two Arrested During Traffic Stop
Shooting at Hotel****UPDATE**** The female victim passed away with doctors reporting that the her injuries were too severe for organ donation. Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest...
KFVS12
2 Paducah residents arrested for drug trafficking after K-9 unit found meth in vehicle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug trafficking arrests after a K-9 unit found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. On February 12, a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Sheehan Bridge Road. The vehicle was a 2001 Mitsubishi car driven by Christopher Reed,...
Marshall County Daily
Graves County is needing your help
On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
whvoradio.com
CCHS Band Director Named Director Of The Year
Christian County High School Band Director Anthony Darnell was named the 2023 Phi Theta Mu Young Band Director of the Year during a Saturday night awards ceremony. Darnall was presented the award on Saturday, February 11, 2023, during the All-State Band Concert at the Kentucky Center in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
Patti’s 1880’s Settlement in Kentucky Announces Festival Of Lights Will Be Up All Year
Patti's 1880's Settlement. Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in a great atmosphere. If you have ever been to Grand Rivers, Kentucky there is a good chance you've been to Patti's (and if you haven't what are you waiting for?). There are several shops around the 1880s Settlement and so much to see and do! However, at Christmas time, Patti's 1880's Settlement goes all out with their annual Festival of Lights. Now it will be on display all year!
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY
STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
Marshall County Daily
Calvert City Police Dept. Arrest Report
The following people were arrested/charged by the Calvert City Police Department:. Travis W. Isaacs, 34, of Benton was arrested on February 01, 2023 for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. He was also charged with strangulation 1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot).
whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
WBKO
Man sentenced in handgun, drug possession case in Logan County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon after a crime that occurred in Logan County. According to court documents, on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, of Springfield, Tennessee, a convicted felon, possessed...
clarksvilletoday.com
Shelecia Craig charged with shoplifting from Sango Walmart
32-year-old Shelecia Craig is charged with shoplifting after loss prevention says she entered the Walmart on Madison St. and selected various merchandise valued at $91.84. She then took the items to the service desk and received a refund, resulting in a fraudulent return. Walmart is seeking restitution for the total amount listed.
