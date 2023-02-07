Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie says he struggles with writer’s block and PTSD in first major interview since attack
I've found it very, very difficult to write,” Salman Rushdie told New Yorker editor David Remnick. “I sit there to write and nothing happens.” The bestselling author spoke with editor David Remnick on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” podcast. [ more › ]
Salman Rushdie gives first interview after stabbing attack
Salman Rushdie, the prolific author whose acclaimed magical realist novel "The Satanic Verses" prompted calls for his assassination after it was published in the 1980s, has given his first interview after a brutal stabbing last summer that left him with severe injuries, including blindness in one eye. Ahead of the release of his next book, "Victory City," on Tuesday, Rushdie, 75, reflected on dodging numerous threats over the course of his career and spoke about his recovery in a lengthy interview with the New Yorker published on Monday. It was Rushdie's first interview since he was stabbed 15 times during a lecture in...
