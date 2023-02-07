ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered at least one stab wound at a home on Blossom Drive shortly after 3 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim, 24-year-old Christopher Huffman, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Groce Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Cold start Monday, milder air pushes in soon

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Conditions dry out, leading to some mild sunny days ahead. First Alert for the mountains with black ice Monday AM. Watch for slippery spots in the mountains early on Monday, otherwise some nicer weather lies in wait!. Monday afternoon will be nice and mild with...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Furman student from Turkey gives perspective on deadly earthquakes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As crews continue to search for survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit parts of Turkey, we talked to a Furman student with loved ones impacted by the disaster about the situation and how people can help. So far, the death toll from the deadly...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Three Spartanburg communities hosting joint meeting to discuss future plans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time ever, three Spartanburg leaders are teaming up to better their neighborhoods. Rather it’s housing, funding, or resources—the community leaders are trying to help each other. Northside, Highland and the three neighborhoods that make-up Southside, are three historic Spartanburg communities....
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Evening of Hope gala

Evening of Hope gala
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Local woman speaks on importance of beekeeping

Local woman speaks on importance of beekeeping
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawyer Lori recaps day 14 as witnesses testified again

Lawyer Lori recaps day 14 as witnesses testified again
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl

Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate organization changes name

Upstate organization changes name
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Unique beauty queen preps for nationals

Unique beauty queen preps for nationals
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students

Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students

The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl. Brain power has led three upstate schools to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy's Science Bowl. Three upstate schools...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Three upstate schools head to Science Bowl competition

Three upstate schools head to Science Bowl competition
EASLEY, SC

