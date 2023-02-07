Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered at least one stab wound at a home on Blossom Drive shortly after 3 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting with injuries
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night. Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at 8 Mayflower Avenue. When they arrived - deputies...
FOX Carolina
17-year-old dies following Saturday night shooting, deputies investigating
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting turned deadly Saturday night. Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at Mayflower Avenue. When they arrived - deputies say they...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim, 24-year-old Christopher Huffman, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Groce Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect arrested
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Timothy Maybin was still at work when he noticed trouble in his gated Fountain Inn neighborhood. “It makes you think about life and where stuff can happen at -- don’t care where you live,” Maybin said. “I check my cameras on the house and I see (a lot of activity).”
FOX Carolina
Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
FOX Carolina
Cold start Monday, milder air pushes in soon
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Conditions dry out, leading to some mild sunny days ahead. First Alert for the mountains with black ice Monday AM. Watch for slippery spots in the mountains early on Monday, otherwise some nicer weather lies in wait!. Monday afternoon will be nice and mild with...
FOX Carolina
Furman student from Turkey gives perspective on deadly earthquakes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As crews continue to search for survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit parts of Turkey, we talked to a Furman student with loved ones impacted by the disaster about the situation and how people can help. So far, the death toll from the deadly...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
FOX Carolina
Three Spartanburg communities hosting joint meeting to discuss future plans
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time ever, three Spartanburg leaders are teaming up to better their neighborhoods. Rather it’s housing, funding, or resources—the community leaders are trying to help each other. Northside, Highland and the three neighborhoods that make-up Southside, are three historic Spartanburg communities....
FOX Carolina
Evening of Hope gala
Evening of Hope gala
FOX Carolina
Local woman speaks on importance of beekeeping
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power leads upstate students to Science...
FOX Carolina
Lawyer Lori recaps day 14 as witnesses testified again
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power leads upstate students to Science...
FOX Carolina
Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Three upstate schools head to Science Bowl...
FOX Carolina
Upstate organization changes name
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power leads upstate students to Science...
FOX Carolina
Unique beauty queen preps for nationals
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power leads upstate students to Science...
FOX Carolina
Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl. Brain power has led three upstate schools to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy's Science Bowl. Three upstate schools...
FOX Carolina
Three upstate schools head to Science Bowl competition
The hills are alive in Easley with the Sound of Music. Big Dave is in the studio with a Super Bowl recipe. Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students. Brain power leads upstate students to Science...
