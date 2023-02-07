ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills

New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham To Travel To Washington D.C. Tuesday For National Governors Association Meeting

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to attend the National Governors Association 2023 Winter Meeting. The governor will attend multiple meetings with fellow governors, including a business session at the White House with the President, Vice President, and other members of administration leadership, along with a Western Governors Association meeting with several federal cabinet secretaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
ladailypost.com

NMRA Campaign Promotes Working In Restaurants

The New Mexico Restaurant Association (NMRA) announces they are bringing back their “Hungry for Success” employment campaign. Due to the “massive success” they experienced in fall of 2021 with connecting prospective employees with industry jobs, they felt now was the perfect time to reintroduce the campaign to address the continued shortage of employees the industry is still experiencing.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Two Sides Clash On New Mexico Gun Control Measures

Rio Arriba County rancher David Sanchez speaks Tuesday at the Roundhouse in opposition of a bill restricting assault weapons. The House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee considered two major gun control bills Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican. Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, questions Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe,...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy