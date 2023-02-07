ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Baby seal stranded at Jersey Shore after swimming over 400 miles shows signs of recovery

A male grey seal pup, the fourth seal to wash up on the Jersey Shore this year, is showing signs of recovery, officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Thursday. The center, a non-profit organization which is authorized by the state and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries under a federal permit to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals, said it believes the seal became stranded on the beach near 48th Street in Avalon on Feb. 1 after it encountered issues while nursing.
AVALON, NJ
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread

Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property

As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s short-staffed park service looks to fill 800 summer job openings, keeps pay hikes

Openings for trail stewards, lifeguards and maintenance workers are aplenty as the State Park Service prepares for another busy summer. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that applications for seasonal jobs — helping to oversee more than 453,000 acres of land, including 40 state parks, 11 state forests, three recreation areas and more than 50 historic sites and districts — should be submitted by March 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy