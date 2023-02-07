Read full article on original website
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerNutley, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Homes in N.J. sold faster in the last 12 months than at any time in the last decade, data shows
The “frenzied” real estate market turned into the “cooled” market in 2022 as interest rates rose and prices continued to climb, knocking some buyers out of the game. Yet, the homes that were listed for sale actually sold at a quicker pace in 2022 than they did during the pandemic market. In fact, they sold faster than they have in at least a decade.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Baby seal stranded at Jersey Shore after swimming over 400 miles shows signs of recovery
A male grey seal pup, the fourth seal to wash up on the Jersey Shore this year, is showing signs of recovery, officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Thursday. The center, a non-profit organization which is authorized by the state and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries under a federal permit to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals, said it believes the seal became stranded on the beach near 48th Street in Avalon on Feb. 1 after it encountered issues while nursing.
The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread
Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
New Jersey’s Eeriest, Creepiest Abandoned Building Has Been Revealed
Every state has some pretty eerie, haunted places in it. We hear the stories all the time. Now, a major publication has pinpointed New Jersey's single most creepy abandoned place,. When I start thinking about creepy, eerie places in New Jersey, I can't help but think of the amazing town...
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey
This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property
As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Prescribed burn removes invasive plant species from N.J. park
The young bald eagle soared above Natirar Park checking out the small group of firefighters, rangers, and others who came together to make the park better for plants and wildlife. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service led a prescribed burn at the more than 400-acre Somerset County Park spread across...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
N.J. weather: Is this our least snowy winter ever? Here are the rankings, latest forecast.
There’s still a lot of winter remaining, but if the current trend of mild air continues and big snowstorms keep steering clear of our region, New Jersey could end up with one of its least snowy seasons in the past 128 years. As of Wednesday, the Garden State has...
N.J.’s short-staffed park service looks to fill 800 summer job openings, keeps pay hikes
Openings for trail stewards, lifeguards and maintenance workers are aplenty as the State Park Service prepares for another busy summer. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that applications for seasonal jobs — helping to oversee more than 453,000 acres of land, including 40 state parks, 11 state forests, three recreation areas and more than 50 historic sites and districts — should be submitted by March 1.
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Join a fundraiser for the family of a sick little NJ girl
For a parent, joy can turn to terror in the blink of an eye; for Jaimee and Chris Kish, the joy they felt at the birth of their daughter, Presley, was mitigated by the fact that she came early and had a breathing problem. Presley was born with fluid in...
