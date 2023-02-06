Read full article on original website
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
Louisiana Myths: What Happens if You Eat Straight-Tail Crawfish?
No doubt that Louisiana crawfish are the best in the world. Wild-caught crawfish, particularly from the Atchafalaya Basin area, are still the cornerstone of the state's thriving industry. Plus there are thousands of acres of crawfish ponds managed by farmers in the Gulf Coast region that provide a seemingly never-ending supply, annually harvesting 100 million pounds or more.
The Best Ways to Figure Out if Someone is Actually from Louisiana
Let's face it. Louisiana is a pretty darn cool place to live. If you've made your home here, that means the history and culture far outweigh the threats of crime and Mother Nature. As a result of Louisiana being so darn awesome, sometimes people like to play like they're from here, but let's face it, not everyone can be as cool as we are!
How Would You Like to Own a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?
When the Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson learned that many of the horses that rode in Mardi Gras were later sold for slaughter, he wanted to change that. So he helped create the Mardi Gras Horses Adoption Program. “We work very hard to develop a profile for each...
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
The lie that made Purple Martins famous
Purple Martins have been migrating between the Amazon Basin and the US for a long time, and they're the very first of the feathered migrants to show up along the Gulf Coast at the end of January.
Revealed – 11 Common Injuries Suffered at Louisiana Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras in Louisiana, it's so much more than just a day, a few weeks, or even a couple of months. It's a feeling, a vibe, an emotional roller coaster fueled by tradition and in some cases alcohol. It can also be a very dangerous time if you're not careful.
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Cutting Tails Off of Live Nutria
The Advocate reports that a man in south Louisiana has been arrested after allegedly cutting the tails off of nutria that were still alive. Harris DeHart reportedly posted videos on social media that showed him cutting the tails off of nutria and then releasing them back into the wild. When...
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
The Only Swamp Monster Restaurant in Louisiana
The Only Swamp Monster Restaurant in Louisiana
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Study Shows Louisiana Still Has Highest Sales Tax in Country
It would appear that Louisiana consumers continue to be plagued with a real reduction in true buying power. According to a study last fall by worldpopulationreview.com, only six states in the entire country have lower average wages than are paid here in the Bayou State. Top that with fact that...
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
