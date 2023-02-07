Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Buttigieg, two years into Biden’s Cabinet, ‘not planning on going anywhere’
"I don't have any plans to do any job besides the one I've got."
Biden's top economic adviser to leave White House
Brian Deese, the top economic adviser to President Biden, will leave his role at the White House, the president said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: Deese's departure from his role as director of the National Economic Council will create a high-profile opening in the Biden administration ahead of a high-stakes debt ceiling fight.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's balloon fiasco was a national embarrassment
Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on the downing of the Chinese spy balloon and what it means for U.S.-China relations on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
Kamala Harris insists ‘bold and vibrant’ Biden not too old to run again
Vice President Kamala Harris stumbled while trying to push back Wednesday against critics of President Biden’s likely re-election bid as she took a post-State of the Union tour of morning TV. Harris, 58, told ABC “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos that Biden, 80, is fit to serve another term, even as polling shows most Democrats think the party should nominate another candidate in 2024. “I mean, George, I think that age is more than a chronological fact, to be very frank with you,” Harris told Stephanopoulos while touting Biden’s purported accomplishments. “It’s about, um, thinking about, ah, whether we have in our leader...
Washington Examiner
Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey
A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'
Amid mounting pressure over the Biden administration’s handling of classified documents, a new Quinnipiac University poll is giving fresh insight into how Americans feel about the investigation. NBC News’ Mark Murray has the details. Jan. 19, 2023.
Haley, DeSantis or Trump vs Biden? Here's where Americans stand on rumored 2024 presidential contenders
President Biden's support in the polls has trended down since last summer, while support for for former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains strong relative to GOP rivals.
Opinion: Some Trump Fans Think Biden Has a Second "Bad" Military While Trump Controls U.S. With "Good" Military
Daily Show Correspondent Jordan Klepper went to Trump's South Carolina rally and this is what happened... If you've ever watched The Daily Show, you know that correspondent, Jordan Klepper, has his own segment called "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse" in which he travels around the country to attend various Trump rallies to speak with his supporters.
President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project
President Biden announced a $292M grant to fund an early phase of the Hudson tunnel project to speed service on the U.S.'s busiest rail corridor. The post President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
‘Disgraceful’: Biden avoids migrant crisis during Hudson River Tunnel visit in NYC
So close … and yet so far away. President Biden ignored the Big Apple’s spiraling, $2 billion migrant crisis during a Tuesday afternoon visit to tout $292 million in federal spending on a new rail tunnel. Biden toured the Manhattan side of the Hudson River Tunnel project in Chelsea, just a mile or so south of ongoing migrant protests outside the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But his itinerary, which also includes attending a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee in Manhattan, doesn’t list a stop at the three-star hotel, where about 50 migrants were huddled under blankets on the sidewalk Tuesday morning. The single males — spurred on by outside...
CNBC
U.S. is 'absolutely' behind on supply chain independence from China, Biden advisor says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
President Joe Biden Announced a $292 Million Grant For The Hudson River Tunnel Also Known As The Gateway Project
The federal government will provide a $292 million grant for the Hudson River Tunnel, often known as the Gateway Project. At a ceremony held at the West Side Rail Yard in Manhattan to announce the funding, President Joe Biden was accompanied by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
Christie slams Trump as 'only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware' after Trump calls him 'sloppy'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that former President Donald Trump is still scorned from his 2020 loss to President Biden.
