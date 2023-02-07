ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Biden's top economic adviser to leave White House

Brian Deese, the top economic adviser to President Biden, will leave his role at the White House, the president said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: Deese's departure from his role as director of the National Economic Council will create a high-profile opening in the Biden administration ahead of a high-stakes debt ceiling fight.
New York Post

Kamala Harris insists ‘bold and vibrant’ Biden not too old to run again

Vice President Kamala Harris stumbled while trying to push back Wednesday against critics of President Biden’s likely re-election bid as she took a post-State of the Union tour of morning TV. Harris, 58, told ABC “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos that Biden, 80, is fit to serve another term, even as polling shows most Democrats think the party should nominate another candidate in 2024. “I mean, George, I think that age is more than a chronological fact, to be very frank with you,” Harris told Stephanopoulos while touting Biden’s purported accomplishments. “It’s about, um, thinking about, ah, whether we have in our leader...
Washington Examiner

Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey

A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
New York Post

‘Disgraceful’: Biden avoids migrant crisis during Hudson River Tunnel visit in NYC

So close … and yet so far away. President Biden ignored the Big Apple’s spiraling, $2 billion migrant crisis during a Tuesday afternoon visit to tout $292 million in federal spending on a new rail tunnel. Biden toured the Manhattan side of the Hudson River Tunnel project in Chelsea, just a mile or so south of ongoing migrant protests outside the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But his itinerary, which also includes attending a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee in Manhattan, doesn’t list a stop at the three-star hotel, where about 50 migrants were huddled under blankets on the sidewalk Tuesday morning. The single males — spurred on by outside...
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Abdul Ghani

President Joe Biden Announced a $292 Million Grant For The Hudson River Tunnel Also Known As The Gateway Project

The federal government will provide a $292 million grant for the Hudson River Tunnel, often known as the Gateway Project. At a ceremony held at the West Side Rail Yard in Manhattan to announce the funding, President Joe Biden was accompanied by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
