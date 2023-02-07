Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright, NBA insiders rave about Knicks’ acquisition of Josh Hart
Josh Hart is already planning a reunion with his former Villanova teammates in New York. “So when we doing dinner? Hart tweeted at his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson of the Knicks and Mikal Bridges of the Nets.
Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy Did Some Questionable Stuff Against Indiana
Paul Mulcahy is the heart and soul of a downright ferocious Rutgers team, but he did not have the best night in Bloomington. The senior guard went 1-for-4 from the floor and had more turnovers than points in the Scarlet Knights' 66-60 loss to Indiana. He also spent the final minute of the game doing some stuff that is definitely worth being scrutinized. Like getting his feet tangled — somehow — with Hoosiers All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Does Paul Mulcahy try to trip TJD? Looks dirty to me. #IndianaMBBpic.twitter.com/IkRTSrdcGu Paul Mulcahy is a bum trying to trip TJD. #iubbpic.twitter.com/HzrOn730W4
Rutgers loses to Indiana: Player Grades
Rutgers dropped a road contest tonight at No.18 Indiana as the Scarlet Knights took the court tonight without starter Mawot Mag. The Scarlet Knights came in ranked No.24 in the nation and hung around with tight defense, but could not find enough offense in a 66-60 defeat. There was some good and bad in the win as Rutgers showed a lot of grit and toughness. However, there was no scorer who was there to step up in crunch time.
Rutgers No. 1 for THIS top 2024 LB target after January visit | When will he decide?
Rutgers just added the face of its 2024 recruiting class in quarterback A.J. Surace, and has a four-star athlete from Michigan, and an agile offensive tackle from Delran (N.J.), on deck. But more help could be on the way if this thumper from West Bloomfield, Michigan, remains in love with the Scarlet Knights.
The Tuesday Scoop: More Rutgers news
The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
Pro Bowl QB is Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘worst-case scenario’ for new contract
Uncertainty surrounding Jalen Hurts has vanished as the quarterback leads the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. Hurts is entering his contract year, and will be with the Eagles long term, confirmed by owner Jeffrey Lurie saying the quarterback is “just what we’re looking for.” So how much will Philadelphia give him in the next deal?
Wrestling: Group 5 state semifinal preview
Vindiction, or a synonym of the word, will be used mightily over the final two days of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 Team Wrestling Championships. Howell will be looking for vindication for the 51-8 thumping it took from Phillipsburg in the Group 5 final a season ago.
If there’s Black history being made at a Super Bowl, this Eagles coach has been there
PHOENIX — Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead runs the steps of every stadium the team plays in, and he’ll do it again on Sunday at State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During that...
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Wrestling PHOTOS: Paramus Catholic at St. Peter’s Prep, NP-A tourney, Feb. 7, 2023
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep hosts the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A state pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinal round on Tuesday night. No. 8 Paramus Catholic, Paul VI and Notre Dame will be competing. Check out pictures of the quarterfinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
Best Super Bowl same-game parlays: 2023 Super Bowl odds and SGP picks for Eagles-Chiefs
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We are set for a highly-anticipated battle for the Lombardi Trophy, and below, we’ve got our favorite Super Bowl parlays consisting of Eagles...
Matt Post takes Waldwick over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap
Matt Post dropped in eight 3-pointers in his 30 points as Waldwick won at home, 55-31, over Manchester Regional. Ryan Woolbert added 15 points for Waldwick (9-12), which led 27-17 at the half. Manchester Regional is now 9-14. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by...
Devils get bad news on Jack Hughes’ upper-body injury | What it means
Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Devils coach Lindy Ruff revealed Thursday morning. Hughes missed practice on Tuesday to nurse “upper-body soreness” and was a limited participant at morning skate on Wednesday. Ruff said he “missed a couple of shifts” in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks on Monday and didn’t feel “right” after skating on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania BetMGM bonus code: Bet $10 on Super Bowl 57, get $100 guaranteed
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Eagles and Cheifs are hearing up for Super Bowl 57 and BetMGM bonus code NJCOMSB is giving new players $100 in bonus...
Criminal case vs. Terrell Owens’ neighbor resolved | Faced charges after ‘heated argument’ with ex-Eagles receiver
The case against Terrell Owens’ neighbor for false claims has been dropped, according to TMZ Sports. In August, Owens had a heated argument with a neighbor that led to police involvement. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The dispute in Broward County (Fla.) happened between the former...
Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
Pope John swimming sweeps Sussex County Championships
Pope John collected not one, but two titles on February 4 in Newton. The Lions boys and girls squads earned Sussex County Championship trophies, posting 508 and 361 points, respectively. The boys team, ranked No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, rattled home nine first-place finishes in an impressive effort.
Mets continue front-office overhaul
The New York Mets are making more changes. Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager and is leaving the Mets, SNY’s Andy Martino reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Alderson joined the Mets in 2011 as a pro scout. He was named pro scouting...
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
