ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy Did Some Questionable Stuff Against Indiana

Paul Mulcahy is the heart and soul of a downright ferocious Rutgers team, but he did not have the best night in Bloomington. The senior guard went 1-for-4 from the floor and had more turnovers than points in the Scarlet Knights' 66-60 loss to Indiana. He also spent the final minute of the game doing some stuff that is definitely worth being scrutinized. Like getting his feet tangled — somehow — with Hoosiers All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Does Paul Mulcahy try to trip TJD? Looks dirty to me. #IndianaMBBpic.twitter.com/IkRTSrdcGu Paul Mulcahy is a bum trying to trip TJD. #iubbpic.twitter.com/HzrOn730W4
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers loses to Indiana: Player Grades

Rutgers dropped a road contest tonight at No.18 Indiana as the Scarlet Knights took the court tonight without starter Mawot Mag. The Scarlet Knights came in ranked No.24 in the nation and hung around with tight defense, but could not find enough offense in a 66-60 defeat. There was some good and bad in the win as Rutgers showed a lot of grit and toughness. However, there was no scorer who was there to step up in crunch time.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: More Rutgers news

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group 5 state semifinal preview

Vindiction, or a synonym of the word, will be used mightily over the final two days of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 Team Wrestling Championships. Howell will be looking for vindication for the 51-8 thumping it took from Phillipsburg in the Group 5 final a season ago.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Devils get bad news on Jack Hughes’ upper-body injury | What it means

Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Devils coach Lindy Ruff revealed Thursday morning. Hughes missed practice on Tuesday to nurse “upper-body soreness” and was a limited participant at morning skate on Wednesday. Ruff said he “missed a couple of shifts” in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks on Monday and didn’t feel “right” after skating on Wednesday.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John swimming sweeps Sussex County Championships

Pope John collected not one, but two titles on February 4 in Newton. The Lions boys and girls squads earned Sussex County Championship trophies, posting 508 and 361 points, respectively. The boys team, ranked No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, rattled home nine first-place finishes in an impressive effort.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Mets continue front-office overhaul

The New York Mets are making more changes. Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager and is leaving the Mets, SNY’s Andy Martino reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Alderson joined the Mets in 2011 as a pro scout. He was named pro scouting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy