Paul Mulcahy is the heart and soul of a downright ferocious Rutgers team, but he did not have the best night in Bloomington. The senior guard went 1-for-4 from the floor and had more turnovers than points in the Scarlet Knights' 66-60 loss to Indiana. He also spent the final minute of the game doing some stuff that is definitely worth being scrutinized. Like getting his feet tangled — somehow — with Hoosiers All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Does Paul Mulcahy try to trip TJD? Looks dirty to me. #IndianaMBBpic.twitter.com/IkRTSrdcGu Paul Mulcahy is a bum trying to trip TJD. #iubbpic.twitter.com/HzrOn730W4

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO