Kansas City, MO

NJ.com

Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster

Two days after sending guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets hit the reset button Wednesday night, trading forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The blockbuster deal came hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “The Phoenix Suns are nearing...
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75

Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones' price tag reportedly revealed

Per OverTheCap.com, the annual figure would place Jones, 25, in the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether or not Jones is a top-10 quarterback doesn't matter. The potential price tag is a result of the market shifting significantly for quarterbacks over the past five years. Several teams --...
NJ.com

Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NJ.com

NFL insider has a Saquon Barkley update Giants fans should like

That’s what New York Giants fans are wondering about running back Saquon Barkley, who’s set to be a free agent when the new league year begins next month. Same goes for quarterback Daniel Jones, putting general manager Joe Schoen in an interesting spot. While he would like to re-sign both players, there’s only so much money to go around.
