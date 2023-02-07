Ham: Making Law Abiding New Mexicans Into Felons Is Extremism & Unlikely To Change Gun Deaths In New Mexico

Read full article on original website
Ms. Jamie
2d ago
So the. governor let's out all the criminals during covid then wants to put legal gun owners in prison. She has definitely got to go
Reply(1)
11
David Lonngren
2d ago
it is a 2nd amendment right to own firearms. therefore the state of New Mexico has no legal standing to govern American citizens. owning a firearm is not a federal crime. smoking marijuana is a federal crime. marijuana is a gateway drug; to stupidity and laziness. wake up new Mexico.
Reply
2
Fred Martin
2d ago
Marx, Hitler, MLG. All read the same playbook: disarm the citizenry and leave them helpless.
Reply(1)
4
Related
How gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assault weapons ban clears New Mexico House committee
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is hailing committee passage of a bill to ban the sale of assault weapons in her state.
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
kiowacountypress.net
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called "straw purchases" of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor's office.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
ladailypost.com
Two Sides Clash On New Mexico Gun Control Measures
Rio Arriba County rancher David Sanchez speaks Tuesday at the Roundhouse in opposition of a bill restricting assault weapons. The House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee considered two major gun control bills Tuesday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican. Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, questions Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe,...
FBI Albuquerque warns New Mexicans of scams on Valentine’s Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning New Mexico residents to beware of romance scams which tend to increase during this time of year due to people using the internet to find that special someone. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection […]
Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue
Do you know someone who's been a victim to catalytic converter theft?
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s increasingly partisan Legislature
The Rio Grande Foundation tracks and rates legislation in New Mexico and has done so since 2014 (find our Freedom Index archive here). Bills are given scores as bad as -8 and as good as +8 and when those bills move to the floor for votes, the points with a “yes” or “no” vote are attributed to all of the legislators in both parties.
fox5ny.com
New Mexico considering naming a first-in-the-nation 'state aroma,' thanks to fifth-grade class
The state of New Mexico may soon have an official aroma, thanks in no small part to the spirited advocacy of a fifth-grade class. Senate Bill 188 would designate "the aroma of green chile roasting in the fall" as the "official aroma of New Mexico." The bill is sponsored by...
ladailypost.com
Common Cause New Mexico Denounces Election Violations Alleged In New Ethics Complaint
TORRANCE — The New Mexico State Ethics Commission has filed a complaint against Torrance County Clerk, Yvonne Otero, for violating the state’s Governmental Conduct Act by abusing the powers and resources of her office for her own personal gain. The Ethics Commission alleges that Yvonne Otero interfered with...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Santa Fe Reporter
Gun Reform Measures Progress at Legislature
The New Mexico Legislature’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee yesterday passed two bills aimed at reforming gun control in New Mexico on 4-2 votes, sending both to the House Judiciary Committee next. HB 100 would create a 14-day waiting period for purchasing guns. HB101 would ban assault weapons like AR-15s. Both proposals predictably drew numerous advocates and detractors. New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Executive Director Allen Sánchez spoke in favor of the proposals (right around 2:15 in the linked video): “We bury the victims,” Sánchez said. “I want to repeat that. We bury them. These are real people with real mourning families. We have to start somewhere and I know we can’t all agree on the same thing, but this effort is a real start.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the passage of HB101, noting in a statement that while she is “a firm believer in responsible gun ownership...the fact of the matter is that our communities, our families and our law enforcement are put at risk every single day when weapons of war fall into the wrong hands.” State Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, who is sponsoring both bills, also reiterated in a statement that while “most gun owners in New Mexico are responsible,” as long as high capacity weapons are legal, they will be used to hurt people. “We have seen far too many mass shootings carried out using these weapons,” Romero said. “As state lawmakers, we have the power to take this important step to prevent these senseless tragedies.” Several other gun-related bills are also in the queue during this year’s session, which ends March 18. The Albuquerque Journal has a rundown.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Oppose HB 50, HB 100 & HB 101
Los Alamos Sportsmen’s Club Board Member at Large. Here are three extremely problematic bills before you that I object to as a responsible, law-abiding gun owner. These are HB’s 50, 100, and 101. HB 101 would ban “Assault Weapons”, which is a poorly defined term that would be...
KOAT 7
'Rust' defense attorney made contributions to special prosecutor
SANTA FE, N.M. — Target 7 is breaking new information in the ‘Rust’ movie set shooting case. Yesterday, Alec Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion asking special prosecutor Andrea Reeb to step down. They say her role as a state legislator and litigator violates New Mexico's constitution. The...
The Satanic Temple launching tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Satanic Temple is launching a tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. They are calling it the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic. It would provide cheap abortion medication to any New Mexican, provided they’re at least 17 years old, have a New Mexico address, and will be in […]
Murder suspect on the run after New Mexico Supreme Court reverses suspect’s release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for an Albuquerque man charged in an August murder, who’s now accused of cutting off his ankle monitor amid a court battle over his pretrial release. Law enforcement is searching for Joe Simon Hilario Anderson, 41, who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday. […]
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
Comments / 7