Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.

