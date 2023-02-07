Read full article on original website
Woman tasked with naming Virginia’s nameless; Galax dad searches for answers after 20 years
VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Lara Newell is the Long Term Unidentified Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health. Her job is to investigate all of the cases in the Commonwealth of Virginia that have been unidentified for a long amount of time, which is relative. “It could be two weeks...
Local fire departments compete in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Today is the day! Feb. 12 is Superbowl Sunday! WFXR is going all out this Superbowl Sunday, starting with a little competition of our own. Leading up to the big kick-off, four local departments in Southwest Virginia will be competing on Good Day Virginia in the Devils Backbone Next Level Chili Bowl Kickoff for the chance to win $2,500.
Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15
Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
Franklin County High School cancels Monday classes
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Public Schools has announced that Franklin County High School will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13. School officials say the school will be closed due to a heating issue in the building. It is unknown at this time when students will return to classes.
Renovation Alliance helps vulnerable "rebuild their lives"
Shirley Stacey says Renovation Alliance changed her life. The Roanoke non-profit helps low-income families in need of home repair and gave Stacey hope when she had none. Renovation Alliance helps vulnerable “rebuild their …. Shirley Stacey says Renovation Alliance changed her life. The Roanoke non-profit helps low-income families in...
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared
— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
The Town of Pulaski gives an update on West Main Street Waterline Project
On Feb. 9th, the Town of Pulaski officials held a meeting to update residents on the west main street water line project. The Town of Pulaski gives an update on West Main …. On Feb. 9th, the Town of Pulaski officials held a meeting to update residents on the west main street water line project.
From segregation to serving the community: organizers talk past & future of Calfee Training School
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) – Organizers are rallying to restore a historic Pulaski Town landmark into a place that will serve the community in several ways. The Calfee Community & Cultural Center will sit on the grounds of a school founded in the late 1800s to educate African-Americans in a variety of trades. While the Calfee Training School was a product of past segregation, organizers plan on using the site to serve present needs to create a stronger future.
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a person was found with what police say was a serious gunshot wound in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW. At approximately 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside a home. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
Motor vehicle crash on 460 in Blacksburg: Police
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blacksburg Police Department said that fire, rescue, and police were on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Police said on Saturday that WB 460 at Coal Bank Hollow was shut down due to this crash. According to police in an update,...
Happy 93rd birthday to Texas Tavern
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An iconic restaurant in one of our hometowns is celebrating its 93rd anniversary Monday. Texas Tavern opened February 13, 1930. WDBJ7 spoke to fourth-generation owner Matt Bullington. He says the key is sticking to what has made them successful since they opened. ”So, we don’t try...
Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility. Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls. The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it...
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
Noodles & Company coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A familiar favorite is making its way to Christiansburg. Noodles & Company will join several new additions to the Marketplace Shopping Center. The new restaurant will be located at 2767 Market Street NE. The official opening date is unknown at this time. The new location is...
Longtime genealogist returns to Roanoke, says family research is easier than you think
A former Roanoke resident is bringing her love for genealogy to the city this weekend. Ruth D. Hunt regularly holds workshops through the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the VA Hospital in New York City. Inspired by Alex Haley's historical novel Roots, she learned through her own work that...
Winter storm could cause hazardous road conditions, what experts want people to know
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures dropping, experts are advising the community to be careful on the roads. They say the incoming winter weather could cause hazardous driving conditions. Jason Bond with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says the best thing people can do is stay off the...
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
