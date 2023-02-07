Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster
Two days after sending guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets hit the reset button Wednesday night, trading forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The blockbuster deal came hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “The Phoenix Suns are nearing...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
Stephen A. Smith has no sympathy for Kevin Durant following Kyrie Irving’s move to Mavericks derailing Nets championship hope
When Kevin Durant’s NBA career ends, he will be remembered in many ways. Stephen A. Smith believes that one of those ways will be as the one who chose Kyrie or Steph. The Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s request for a trade on Sunday, sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Several' Nets Insiders Blame PG for Brooklyn's Lack of Success
After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets could use the point guard as a scapegoat for the team's struggles. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some in the organization believe Irving is to blame for the team's falling short of expectations:. "They didn't do enough winning...
Nets Coach Jacques Vaughn Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving After He Left The Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn’s message to Kyrie Irving after getting traded to the Mavericks.
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright, NBA insiders rave about Knicks’ acquisition of Josh Hart
Josh Hart is already planning a reunion with his former Villanova teammates in New York. “So when we doing dinner? Hart tweeted at his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson of the Knicks and Mikal Bridges of the Nets.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Kevin Durant Suns jersey | How to get Suns jerseys, t-shirts, autographs online after reported trade
Kevin Durant is reportedly on the move. ESPN reports that the NBA superstar, who has played for the Nets, Warriors and Thunder in his career, is being traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren.
Madison Square Garden’s owners say they have no plans to move the legendary arena
The grand plans to build a new Penn Station on the site of its current location in Midtown Manhattan all depends on relocating Madison Square Garden, but the owners of the home to the Knicks and Rangers said Thursday it’s not going anywhere. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. officials...
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0