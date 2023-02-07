Friday night before the Keith Frank Concert, Orange Mayor Larry Spears along with Mayor Pro Tem Paul Burch presented KOGT’s Gary Stelly with a Key to the City. Mayor Spears said, “Gary Stelly has been the Voice of Orange on KOGT. Whether you wanted to listen to the game or get a score, what was going on with the latest storm, who was on the honor roll, or who stole the car last week, you could find out by listening to KOGT 1600.”

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO