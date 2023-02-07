Read full article on original website
Wanda Jean Wood
Wanda Jean Wood, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2023, at Rosemary House in Beaumont, Texas. Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February...
Jessica Eileen Ritter
Jessica Eileen Ritter, 36, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on February 9, 2023, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Key To The City
Friday night before the Keith Frank Concert, Orange Mayor Larry Spears along with Mayor Pro Tem Paul Burch presented KOGT’s Gary Stelly with a Key to the City. Mayor Spears said, “Gary Stelly has been the Voice of Orange on KOGT. Whether you wanted to listen to the game or get a score, what was going on with the latest storm, who was on the honor roll, or who stole the car last week, you could find out by listening to KOGT 1600.”
Dump Waives Fees, Extends Hours
The Orange County Collections Station, 11265 FM 1442 Orange Texas 77630, will continue to have extended hours to be open and fees will be waived to receive demolition/construction debris from homeowners with tornado damage until February 21, 2023. Extended hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm, closed Sunday.
Accident Sends Three to Hospital
Friday night a man riding a motorcycle was air lifted to a Beaumont hospital following an accident at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and FM2802. A four door Nissan was traveling north on 62 and was turning left onto 2802 when they were struck by a motorcycle traveling southbound. After the vehicle was struck, it hit another car that was on 2802.
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses issued for the week of February 6, 2023 thru February 10, 2023 by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
