3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Wrestling: Group 1 state semifinal preview
These schools might be New Jersey’s smallest, but they’re among the state’s most prolific winners and most storied programs. Take Paulsboro, winners of 33 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 titles. They’re searching for their first title since 2020 and are looking to unseat reigning Group 1 champs Delaware Valley, which just happens to be one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
Cherry Hill West over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Ten different players scored as Cherry Hill West defeated Camden Tech, 82-41 during an Olympic Conference Patriot Division game in Cherry Hill. Quinn Gibson led the way with 18 points. Cherry Hill West (13-11, 5-4) also received 12 points from Ben Manns and 10 each from Nick Dentino and Drew...
Trentonian
Trenton boys basketball earns top seed in Mercer County Tournament
The Trenton High boys basketball team will pursue its first county championship since 2008 as a No. 1 seed. The Tornadoes (22-1) were awarded the top seed in the Mercer County Tournament on Tuesday and will face No. 8 Princeton Day School (8-11) at 1 p.m. in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Eagles’ Jordan Mailata focused on Super Bowl, but will his sweet singing voice give him a future in music?
PHOENIX – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata needed less than five years to go from a guy who had never played football to one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Sure, his 6-foot-8, 365-pound frame helped. But it’s not the only reason for his success, because Mailata seems to be good at just about everything he does – which is why he’ll be protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blindside against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night.
Matt Post takes Waldwick over Manchester Regional - Boys basketball recap
Matt Post dropped in eight 3-pointers in his 30 points as Waldwick won at home, 55-31, over Manchester Regional. Ryan Woolbert added 15 points for Waldwick (9-12), which led 27-17 at the half. Manchester Regional is now 9-14. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by...
If there’s Black history being made at a Super Bowl, this Eagles coach has been there
PHOENIX — Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead runs the steps of every stadium the team plays in, and he’ll do it again on Sunday at State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During that...
Criminal case vs. Terrell Owens’ neighbor resolved | Faced charges after ‘heated argument’ with ex-Eagles receiver
The case against Terrell Owens’ neighbor for false claims has been dropped, according to TMZ Sports. In August, Owens had a heated argument with a neighbor that led to police involvement. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The dispute in Broward County (Fla.) happened between the former...
Pro Bowl QB is Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘worst-case scenario’ for new contract
Uncertainty surrounding Jalen Hurts has vanished as the quarterback leads the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. Hurts is entering his contract year, and will be with the Eagles long term, confirmed by owner Jeffrey Lurie saying the quarterback is “just what we’re looking for.” So how much will Philadelphia give him in the next deal?
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Baby seal stranded at Jersey Shore after swimming over 400 miles shows signs of recovery
A male grey seal pup, the fourth seal to wash up on the Jersey Shore this year, is showing signs of recovery, officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Thursday. The center, a non-profit organization which is authorized by the state and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries under a federal permit to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals, said it believes the seal became stranded on the beach near 48th Street in Avalon on Feb. 1 after it encountered issues while nursing.
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
Sappy new year: Maple syrup comes to South Jersey
New Jersey isn’t nearly as famous as Vermont for maple syrup, although native sugar maple trees grow in our state’s north and central counties, and many small farms tap trees for syrup. South Jersey? Not so much. Sugar maples are extremely rare in the region, and those few...
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
