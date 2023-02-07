ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group 1 state semifinal preview

These schools might be New Jersey’s smallest, but they’re among the state’s most prolific winners and most storied programs. Take Paulsboro, winners of 33 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 1 titles. They’re searching for their first title since 2020 and are looking to unseat reigning Group 1 champs Delaware Valley, which just happens to be one of the hottest teams in the state right now.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Ten different players scored as Cherry Hill West defeated Camden Tech, 82-41 during an Olympic Conference Patriot Division game in Cherry Hill. Quinn Gibson led the way with 18 points. Cherry Hill West (13-11, 5-4) also received 12 points from Ben Manns and 10 each from Nick Dentino and Drew...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton boys basketball earns top seed in Mercer County Tournament

The Trenton High boys basketball team will pursue its first county championship since 2008 as a No. 1 seed. The Tornadoes (22-1) were awarded the top seed in the Mercer County Tournament on Tuesday and will face No. 8 Princeton Day School (8-11) at 1 p.m. in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jordan Mailata focused on Super Bowl, but will his sweet singing voice give him a future in music?

PHOENIX – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata needed less than five years to go from a guy who had never played football to one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Sure, his 6-foot-8, 365-pound frame helped. But it’s not the only reason for his success, because Mailata seems to be good at just about everything he does – which is why he’ll be protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blindside against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Baby seal stranded at Jersey Shore after swimming over 400 miles shows signs of recovery

A male grey seal pup, the fourth seal to wash up on the Jersey Shore this year, is showing signs of recovery, officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Thursday. The center, a non-profit organization which is authorized by the state and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries under a federal permit to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals, said it believes the seal became stranded on the beach near 48th Street in Avalon on Feb. 1 after it encountered issues while nursing.
AVALON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Sappy new year: Maple syrup comes to South Jersey

New Jersey isn’t nearly as famous as Vermont for maple syrup, although native sugar maple trees grow in our state’s north and central counties, and many small farms tap trees for syrup. South Jersey? Not so much. Sugar maples are extremely rare in the region, and those few...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy