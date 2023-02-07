Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Rain today, rain next week!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some chances for afternoon showers today as a cold front sweeps the south, with some possible snow accumulations in the northern counties. Highs today ranging from low 40s in the NW to Low 50s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, a high of 48 comes mid-afternoon along with some developing cloud cover and possible showers. The front brings windy conditions today as well, with gust up to 30 mph from the north. Overnight, we drop into the 20s and teens.
KCBD
Cold front to put an abrupt end to mild temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I hope that you enjoyed the last two days of sunny skies, warm winds, and highs in the 70s. Those conditions will disappear rapidly overnight as a fast-moving cold front brings clouds, strong northerly winds, and about a 30-degree drop in temperatures. The latest cold front...
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
A Beloved Lubbock Food Truck Is Opening a Flagship Store Later This Year
With all of the amazing local businesses here in the Hub City, you’d think we’d have every type of store and restaurant out there. Well, one thing we’ve been missing is a ‘sip and shop’ option, and a beloved Lubbock food truck is about to make that happen.
How Difficult Is It To Get An Abandoned Car Towed Away In Lubbock?
From time to time, it happens that a car will experience a mechanical issue, or a flat tire and need to be left behind while we go get help, or call for a tow, but what happens when someone leaves their vehicle in a state of disrepair on a city street, and casually forgets about it?
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed for eastbound traffic after crash on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Marsha Sharp Freeway was closed off for eastbound traffic from West Loop 289 and Slide Road following a crash on Thursday morning, according to an “LBK Alert.”. LPD said one person had a moderate injury. Check back for updates.
This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock
Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Good news coming soon for Lubbock County Expo Center, officials said in monthly meeting
Officials overseeing the Lubbock County Expo Center project told EverythingLubbock.com that they hope to finalize some key details within the next few weeks.
KCBD
Utility work affecting Knoxville Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street. LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure. The work will begin on the east end of the 3500 block of 42nd Street and move to the west end of the 3600 block of 42nd Street.
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face
Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
everythinglubbock.com
Shop local at this weekend’s Sip & Shop
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a Sip & Shop with 70 plus local vendors, food trucks, wine, a diamond earring giveaway and more. This will be a family, kid and pet friendly event on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Crossroad Event Center. Find out more at the Facebook events: Sip & Shop at Crossroad Event Center.
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Butch KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Butch is the star of the show! He’ll steal your heart with his big ears and eyes. He’s unique inside and out and doesn’t know a stranger. Butch is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
KCBD
What Lubbock producers want to see on the 2023 Farm Bill
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since the 2018 Farm Bill is expiring this year, a Lubbock crop organization is working to get the bill improved to benefit producers. Kara Bishop with Plains Cotton Growers says the five-year farm bill impacts every American. Since producers have struggled financially the past couple of...
fox34.com
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
