fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Highs winds, rain chances ahead into Thursday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A warm front in southern Kentucky will gradually lift northward into Wednesday night. Ahead of this front, spotty showers or drizzle looks possible, otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Lows are mild as temperatures only drop into the low 50s. While we hold onto...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Scattered rain, isolated thunder turns to high winds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was warm and windy Tuesday as high temps topped out in the mid-60s. We saw a bit more sun than anticipated but that helped us achieve warmer temperatures. A weak cold front is rolling across the northern Kentucky border overnight which will bring...
14news.com
On alert for strong storms overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Strong low pressure continued to move toward the Tri-State on Wednesday. Rain and strong winds will arrive Wednesday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially over Western Kentucky. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with 1-1.5″ of rainfall possible. Low temps will drop into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. The low pressure and rain will pull away on Thursday morning, but clouds will remain. Highs on Thursday will reach 50 degrees. Colder air will filter in on Thursday night, so Friday’s low will fall into the lower 30s. Continued cloudy on Friday afternoon with a high of 43. Sunny and cold over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Dry start to the week, then more rain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — We kick off the week with nice weather. Expect a mostly sunny start to the day, but clouds start to roll in during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm into the low 50s for highs. With a mostly cloudy sky overnight, temperatures won’t get...
linknky.com
‘Very windy conditions’ expected for NKY area Thursday
Batten down the hatches, because windy conditions are rolling into the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area Thursday. Per the National Weather Service, a low-pressure system is moving into the area bringing “very windy conditions” with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. Gusts are expected to start around 10 a.m. and end around 6 p.m.
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 2/8/2023
Kentucky is in a very warm, very windy pattern that should sustain itself until this weekend when a cold front and a digging ridge blow the heavy winds away. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the signs & symptoms of norovirus. The Doc Is In: 2/9/23. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks how...
WTVQ
Our calm stretch of weather continues for a few more days!
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening, it’s been a fantastic day across central and eastern Kentucky. The good news is that we have two more great days before the active pattern cranks back up. Here is what I am tracking. Monday will provide a mix of sun and clouds with...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Warm, windy, and a few rounds of rain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a nice Monday to start this workweek. Lots of sun, minimal wind, and warmer-than-average temperatures. That warmer temperature trend continues through most of the week. We’ve got a few shots at 60 but they come with rain. Monday night, we fall...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Warm work week ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another breezy day across central Kentucky today. Peak wind gusts were around 35 mph across most of the area. The good news is the winds will begin to calm down overnight and into Monday. Sunshine will return to start the work week...
fox56news.com
The Doc Is In: 2/9/23
Doctor Ryan Stanton talks how to manage norovirus.
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea.
fox56news.com
Structure fire on East 7th Street in Lexington
There were no injuries reported but there are still animals unaccounted for.
WKYT 27
What’s that smell? It’s love. Be alert on Kentucky’s roads
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving down the road, you may have encountered the telltale pungent odor of skunk. It’s actually more common during this time of the year. It’s skunk mating season in Kentucky. You’re not the only one searching for love this Valentine’s Day. If you’re traveling...
A clip from Kentucky flood documentary: The Drunk Angels
Editor’s note: Next week the Center for Rural Strategies, which publishes the Daily Yonder, will post the digital premiere of “East Kentucky Flood,” a half-hour documentary about the July 27, 2022, flash flood that killed 43 people and displaced thousands. This clip from the documentary features Gwen Johnson with the Hemphill Community Center in Letcher County.
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
Tens of thousands of the migratory sandhill cranes are expected to pass through Kentucky over the next few weeks. Officials with Fish and Wildlife Resources say the birds have been thriving in recent years, climbing to their highest population ever.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
fox56news.com
Lambert: 'No journalist expects to be arrested when you're doing your job' | Banfield
NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert speaks about his arrest upon being released late Wednesday night. #Banfield.
wnky.com
Mary Jane’s Chocolates featured in Kentucky chocolate road trip
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In downtown Bowling Green, you can find Mary Jane’s Chocolates, who just got featured on “Only In Your State.”. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Only in Your State listed seven old school chocolate stores in the commonwealth, the trail taking you across almost 500 miles of the state. From Bellevue to Louisville, over to Frankfort and Lexington, then over to Maysville and curving over to Bowling Green before ending in Paducah.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
fox56news.com
'The spirit led me to go': Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday.
