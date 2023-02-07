EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Strong low pressure continued to move toward the Tri-State on Wednesday. Rain and strong winds will arrive Wednesday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially over Western Kentucky. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with 1-1.5″ of rainfall possible. Low temps will drop into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. The low pressure and rain will pull away on Thursday morning, but clouds will remain. Highs on Thursday will reach 50 degrees. Colder air will filter in on Thursday night, so Friday’s low will fall into the lower 30s. Continued cloudy on Friday afternoon with a high of 43. Sunny and cold over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

