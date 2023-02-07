Read full article on original website
Gibson County authorities ID cyclist struck by truck
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man riding a bike near Princeton was hit by a truck Saturday afternoon, officials say. Shortly after noon, deputies responded to what was initially thought to be a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, but they soon realized this wasn’t the case. Law enforcement officers on scene reported that it […]
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested for drug possession after running from police Saturday. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Illinois Street for a shots fired run around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say callers stated...
Man sentenced in Gibson County child molesting case
(WEHT) - A man convicted in a Gibson County child molesting case from 2020 was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in […]
wamwamfm.com
Recent Noteworthy Arrests In Our Area
A 19-year-old Washington man was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriffs Department and WPD yesterday at 5 p.m. Dimitri Alexander Burton, 19, was arrested on one count of rape, two counts of child molesting, and two counts of child molesting by fondling or touching a child under 14. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond.
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man hit by truck
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. They say that happened on Carithers Road around 12:08 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies say the man was taken to a hospital with multiple bone fractures.
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
wevv.com
VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver
An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
14news.com
Two arrested in Spencer Co. for drugs found during traffic stop
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop. Officials say a couple of weeks ago, a deputy discovered drugs in a vehicle after pulling a driver on US 231. They say the drugs are being...
warricknews.com
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges
NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’
UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man found guilty of Child Molesting
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
