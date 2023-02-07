ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Gibson County authorities ID cyclist struck by truck

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man riding a bike near Princeton was hit by a truck Saturday afternoon, officials say. Shortly after noon, deputies responded to what was initially thought to be a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, but they soon realized this wasn’t the case. Law enforcement officers on scene reported that it […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested for drug possession after running from police Saturday. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Illinois Street for a shots fired run around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say callers stated...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Recent Noteworthy Arrests In Our Area

A 19-year-old Washington man was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriffs Department and WPD yesterday at 5 p.m. Dimitri Alexander Burton, 19, was arrested on one count of rape, two counts of child molesting, and two counts of child molesting by fondling or touching a child under 14. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Local Arrest Report

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver

An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges

NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’

UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man found guilty of Child Molesting

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

