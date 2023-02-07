Anna Dillane, owner of Boomerang and mainstay of Los Alamos Social Club Meetup Group will host two events with Valentine’s Day themes. “I’m exited about these events,” Dillane said. “I’d love to see more people join us at our events. The club is for everyone, not just for singles. I know there are lots of new people in town wondering, ‘How do I meet the great people I know are here?’.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO