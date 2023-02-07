Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
Video: Chair Derkacs Discusses Feb. 7 Council Meeting
Los Alamos County Council Chair Denise Derkacs shares highlights of Feb. 7 meeting. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session
The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
ladailypost.com
Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos Hosts Second Sunday Forum Featuring Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott Feb. 12
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos’s next Second Sunday Forum is Sunday, Feb. 12. Dobbs, and Abortion Today: A Ruling Without Empathy. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott, and the forum is 11:45 a.m. in the church Sanctuary. Rev. Stucky-Abbott will discuss key considerations that were both...
ladailypost.com
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust
Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community Foundation Receives Largest Gift In Its History … More Than $8.5 Million
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF) is announces it has received an estate gift worth more than $8.5 million from the late Deborah and Martin Fishbein. The gift is the largest donation in the foundation’s 42-year history. “This historic gift is a testament to Deborah...
ladailypost.com
Toppers Place First And Second At District 2 Swimming And Diving Championships In Santa Fe
The Los Alamos High School Swim and Dive team finished out its regular season with a strong showing at the nine-team District 2 meet in Santa Fe, Feb. 4. The girls took first place, while the boys placed second. Teams came to compete not only for top District team honors, but also to let individual swimmers who place high earn a spot at the State Championships coming up later in February.
ladailypost.com
Burglary At Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s Resale Store Costs Exceeding $10,000 In Losses
Burglary at Santa Fe Animal Shelter resale store, ‘The Cat’, causes temporary closure with current losses exceeding $10,000. Courtesy/SFAS. Santa Fe Animal Shelter resale store, ‘The Cat’. Courtesy/SFAS. From Santa Fe Animal Shelter:. An overnight burglary at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter (SFAS) resale store, The...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023
SERVERO ‘SLIM’ GONZALES July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023. Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Espanola, passed away Jan. 31 of natural causes. He was Born in Espanola, July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
ladailypost.com
MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday
MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
ladailypost.com
Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’
ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
ladailypost.com
LAMS Science Bowl Team Named Regional Champions Advance To National Competition In April
Los Alamos Middle School Science Bowl team members, from left, Rafa Rocha, Lydia Davis, Julia Zou and Drew Bacrania, along with their Coach Amy Bartlett-Gaunt, will be advancing to the National Finals as the New Mexico Regional Champions. Courtesy/LAPS. LAMS students with their coach at the NM Regional Science Bowl...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Social Club & Anna Dillane Host Two Special Valentine’s Day Themed Events
Anna Dillane, owner of Boomerang and mainstay of Los Alamos Social Club Meetup Group will host two events with Valentine’s Day themes. “I’m exited about these events,” Dillane said. “I’d love to see more people join us at our events. The club is for everyone, not just for singles. I know there are lots of new people in town wondering, ‘How do I meet the great people I know are here?’.
ladailypost.com
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website
Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows Reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 Friday Feb. 2
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 in benefit performance Feb. 24. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Nancy L. Holderman Warnes Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023
NANCY L. HOLDERMAN WARNES Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023. Nancy L. Holderman Warnes passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at La Vida Llena Life Care Retirement Community in Albuquerque, NM. Nancy was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Mishawaka, IN. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Warnes,...
ladailypost.com
TWST Hosts Grassroots Freeride Competition
Asher Tawil earns his first gold medal in his debut competition in the under 10 boys category. Courtesy/Paula Knepper. Athletes celebrate victories at the Taos Grassroots Freeride Competition Saturday. From left Vincent Brady in 5th place, Dusty Elsasser in 2nd place, Ian McLean (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School), Seamus Campbell in 3rd place, and Grey Elsasser in 4th place. Courtesy/Paula Knepper.
Comments / 0