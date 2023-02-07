Read full article on original website
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community TipJason GriffithSocastee, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead. Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She...
live5news.com
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community Tip
On Wednesday evening, a man entered the Dollar Tree located off of Highway 544 in Socastee, South Carolina, and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a middle-aged male, approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a […]
Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC
Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.
Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
wpde.com
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in Charleston early Sunday morning. Several 911 calls came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. reporting a residential structure fire on Dunwick Drive. According to Charleston Fire Department (CFD), the occupants were alerted of the fire when smoke alarms were activated. […]
live5news.com
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
Man arrested after body found outside Johns Island home last month
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on January 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard. […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing 87-year-old
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man. Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Deputies responded to the area and...
1 killed after car strikes disabled vehicle, pedestrian on College Park Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after a crash on College Park Road. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the deadly crash happened at 1:50 a.m. College Park Road west of Goose Creek. A disabled Honda Civic and a pedestrian were on the median at the time of […]
SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling south on […]
WMBF
Georgetown police investigating bank robbery
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown are investigating a bank robbery in the area. The Georgetown Police Department said Friday the incident happened at the Anderson Brothers Bank on North Fraser Street. They added that officers are “working an active crime scene.”. The suspect was described as a...
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
live5news.com
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
Berkeley Co. traffic stop leads to drugs, stolen weapons arrest of three men
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men are facing drug and weapons charges after an overnight traffic stop. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said deputies pulled over a car in the area of Byrne Drive and Church Road for a traffic lane violation and “extremely dark window tint” on Friday night. According to BCSO, the deputy noticed an […]
Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina
In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
