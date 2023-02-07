ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead. Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Jason Griffith

Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC

Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man allegedly leads Horry County police on 135 mph chase, crashes into lifeguard stand in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. deputies searching for missing 87-year-old

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man. Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Deputies responded to the area and...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police investigating bank robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown are investigating a bank robbery in the area. The Georgetown Police Department said Friday the incident happened at the Anderson Brothers Bank on North Fraser Street. They added that officers are “working an active crime scene.”. The suspect was described as a...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Jason Griffith

Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina

In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

