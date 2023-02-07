Read full article on original website
Albon looking for incremental progress at Williams
While hopeful that Williams can make progress from its issues last year, Alex Albon admits it is unrealistic to expect a fast start from the team in 2023. Williams finished at the bottom of the constructors’ championship with just eight points in 2022, well behind AlphaTauri in ninth place with 35. Over the winter, team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison both left their roles, and after such upheaval Albon believes the coming season will be a slow burner for Williams despite anticipated progress made with the new car.
Cassidy up next for Ganassi IndyCar young driver testing
Chip Ganassi Racing will continue its future driver evaluation project next week with the arrival of New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy. The Kiwi will sample one of the team’s Honda-powered Indy cars during the last significant group test prior to the start of the season on March 3-5 at St. Petersburg.
Vergne wins Hyderabad E-Prix
DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne held on to win an extraordinary first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India in front of a sellout crowd and a host of dignitaries, “Bollywood” celebrities and sports stars. Vergne fought hard in the final third of the race to...
1968 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 907 K headed to Broad Arrow's Amelia auction
Broad Arrow Auctions recently announced the addition of a 1968 Porsche 907 K to its inaugural Amelia Auction on March 4 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Chassis No. 907 205 raced as a factory entry by Porsche System Engineering at the 1968 Sebring 12 Hours and the was the outright winner of the 1968 Targa Florio in the hands of Vic Elford and Umberto Maglioli.
Domenicali calls Andretti's "greedy" remark "not smart"
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Michael Andretti to be less vocal about his hopes to enter the sport and believes his decision to call the teams greedy was “not smart.”. Andretti has partnered with General Motors to put together an entry bid for a spot on the F1...
GRIDLIFE's Touring Cup to support NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America
GRIDLIFE’s Touring Cup (GLTC) racing series and a select group of TrackBattle Time Attack cars will join the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America, July 27-29. While GRIDLIFE, which is known for its grassroots racing community and festival-style music events popular with young motorsport fans, has hosted its own weekends at Road America in the past, this will be the series’ first time in a support role for a major North American racing event.
