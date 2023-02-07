Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
therealdeal.com
Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County
A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank February 2023 Properties
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Voters lose when parties can’t find quality candidates to run (Editorial Board Opinion)
A newcomer to local politics once said running for public office is like hitting your thumb with a hammer – not just once, but over and over and over again. It takes fortitude and self-belief to summon the nerve to run, hit up your friends for money, commit all your free time and knock on doors to ask total strangers for their votes. It’s especially hard when you know you’re probably going to lose.
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
$1.425M home in Van Buren: See 141 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 141 home sales between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 3½-bath colonial in the Town of Van Buren that sold for $1,425,000, according to Onondaga County real property records. (See photos of the home) You...
syracuse.com
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
DOT shares exactly how many trucks have hit the bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the attention it gets on the internet, it feels like another truck hits the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway every other week. New data released by the State Department of Transportation to NewsChannel 9 shows exactly how many times it’s happened. On February 8, the first strike of 2023 […]
newyorkupstate.com
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
Woman injured in Syracuse police arrest announces plans to file $21 million lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Faith leaders, activists, community members and family stood outside of City Hall Thursday as lawyers for a woman hurt when she was arrested announced plans to file a $21 million lawsuit. Lawyers Jesse Ryder and Charles A. Bonner said they have filed a notice of claim...
waynetimes.com
19,300+ dead
As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
WKTV
Three people electrocuted, injured in East Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- 3 people were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof. It happened just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines. Crews from Utica Fire had to climb up the boom of the truck to rescue the two workers. A third worker who was on the ground attempted to lower the bucket, but was electrocuted as well. All three were transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment. Power was knocked out to most of East Utica for several hours as crews tried to lower the boom away from the power lines. Power was restored around 3:00.
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
localsyr.com
Woman forcefully arrested by Syracuse Police Department in Armory Square threatens lawsuit against city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early morning hours of January 28, 2023, Uniyah Chatman, 25, was accused of stealing a tip container from Nick’s Tomato Pie, in Armory Square. Officers responded, Chatman denied the theft and police don’t let her leave the area. Portions of body...
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 11)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
Small city, big style: 14 CNY clothing shops to fit your fashion sense
Syracuse is a small city with big fashion choices. You just need to know where to look. Tucked into plazas and villages across Central New York, you can find designer clothing boutiques owned by area residents. Local store owners hand-pick the inventory, giving each boutique a special personality and flavor.
