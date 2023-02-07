Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: This meal comes in a glass at River Raisin Distillery
MANCHESTER, MI – While most meals can be found on a plate, River Raisin Distillery is serving one up in in a glass. Distilling started as a hobby for Joe and Krista Jarvis before they opened River Raisin Distillery in 2020 in an old welding shop. They specialize in making unique cocktails, including their popular Fully Loaded Bloody Mary.
5 great places to find last minute Valentine’s Day gifts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Did you forget Valentine’s Day is coming up? Well, you may be in luck. There are a variety of Ann Arbor stores that are selling gifts exclusively for Valentine’s day or other unique items to gift a loved one. So, take a deep breath, relax and check out five great places to find a last minute Valentine’s gift.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sip on the Brown Bear latte at Cahoots Cafe in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- This Ann Arbor shop offers the three things most important to any working professional -- coffee, carbs and coworking. Cahoots Cafe opened in January 2020 to cater to members of Cahoots tech hub along with anyone else looking for a pick-me-up. “(Cahoots Cafe) was always meant...
Screening kids for dyslexia seems like a no-brainer. Getting traction in Lansing hasn’t been easy.
Jim Runestad struggled to read for most of elementary school. His teachers knew he had dyslexia from the time he was in second grade. It wasn’t until fifth grade that he got real help. An intensive summer program run by college students “made such a tremendous difference for me,”...
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
As Ann Arbor aims to get off gas, some see promise in electric radiant floors
DEXTER, MI — Weighing options for heating the guest house they’re building behind their Dexter home, Katherine Becker and Steve Wells decided to go an alternative route. Rather than gas heat, which is still the most common way to heat American homes, the couple recently installed an all-electric radiant heat system under the floors.
Michigan college town ranked the No. 1 best place to live in America in 2023
ANN ARBOR, MI - Out of every city in the entire country, Ann Arbor has just been ranked the best place to live in America in 2023. The top listing comes from the research website, StudyFinds.org. To come up with its top-five list, Study Finds says it looked at 10...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy
WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
Livingston County man uses family birthdays to win $1.15 million Lotto 47 prize
LANSING, MI -- When a Livingston County man learned he’d won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot recently, he knew he needed to call the people who were directly responsible for him picking the winning numbers. “I play Lotto 47 often and I always play my special sets of...
Survivor of 1963 KKK bombing honored with University of Michigan student concert
ANN ARBOR, MI - Church is supposed to be a safe place, said Sarah Collins Rudolph. Klansmen desecrated that space for her and many others sixty years ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Collins was 12 when she was “the fifth little girl” in the basement of the 16th Street Baptist Church...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, Feb. 12
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Utility work and downtown Ann Arbor high-rise construction rank among the projects drivers should watch out for during the week beginning Sunday, Feb. 12. Here’s a full list of projects and traffic restrictions that could affect commute times and travel in the area. ANN ARBOR.
Ypsilanti Township leaders offer no timeline on license plate reader plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Nearly six months have passed since Ypsilanti Township leaders faced a barrage of questions from residents about their proposal to cover the area with more than 60 automated license plate readers, cameras capturing vehicle information police say they can use in solving serious crimes. In August,...
New Ann Arbor police dashboard, YouTube channel part of larger push for transparency
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An upcoming data dashboard and a newly launched YouTube channel are both part of a growing focus on transparency by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The department announced the launch of its YouTube channel on Monday, Feb. 6. The newest media channel followed the launch of an Instagram account two weeks ago. Although the department has had a social media presence on Facebook and Twitter, the new platforms will increase transparency and community connection, officers from the department said.
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 10-12)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There’s a little bit for everyone to choose from Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Ann Arbor area, whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast, shopping for Valentine’s Day or love crocheting. 1. Spend the day discovering dinosaurs. Get ready to learn...
Ann Arbor OKs historic status for home of late Black poet, music teacher
ANN ARBOR, MI — After many months of consideration, Ann Arbor has decided to honor a late Black couple who broke racial barriers several decades ago. City Council voted 9-0 this week to grant historic status to the house at 1201 Gardner Ave. where poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher and the first Black music supervisor for Nashville’s public school system.
‘I would not like to sell it,’ Detroit Tigers super collector looks to donate rare memorabilia
KENT COUNTY, MI – After 30-plus years, Detroit Tigers super collector Steve Nagengast is looking to donate his rare treasure for a permanent public display. Whether it’s someone as synonymous with the Tigers as Al Kaline or someone as obscure as Harold “Doc” Daugherty and his one career at-bat, there’s a good chance Nagengast has their name on a ball.
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
Michigan football receives commitment from class of 2025 linebacker
Michigan’s football program added another member to its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday night. Buford (Georgia) linebacker Mantrez Walker announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live announcement on YouTube, calling Michigan his “dream school.” He chose Jim Harbaugh’s program over other finalists Florida, LSU and Penn State.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan hockey’s buzzer-beating win over MSU
DETROIT – No. 5 Michigan and No. 15 Michigan State appeared to be heading into a shootout in the seventh edition of the annual “Duel in the D” rivalry game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Michigan sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes had other ideas. With the teams...
