Westland, MI

‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy

WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
New Ann Arbor police dashboard, YouTube channel part of larger push for transparency

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An upcoming data dashboard and a newly launched YouTube channel are both part of a growing focus on transparency by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The department announced the launch of its YouTube channel on Monday, Feb. 6. The newest media channel followed the launch of an Instagram account two weeks ago. Although the department has had a social media presence on Facebook and Twitter, the new platforms will increase transparency and community connection, officers from the department said.
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 10-12)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There’s a little bit for everyone to choose from Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Ann Arbor area, whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast, shopping for Valentine’s Day or love crocheting. 1. Spend the day discovering dinosaurs. Get ready to learn...
Ann Arbor OKs historic status for home of late Black poet, music teacher

ANN ARBOR, MI — After many months of consideration, Ann Arbor has decided to honor a late Black couple who broke racial barriers several decades ago. City Council voted 9-0 this week to grant historic status to the house at 1201 Gardner Ave. where poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher and the first Black music supervisor for Nashville’s public school system.
‘I would not like to sell it,’ Detroit Tigers super collector looks to donate rare memorabilia

KENT COUNTY, MI – After 30-plus years, Detroit Tigers super collector Steve Nagengast is looking to donate his rare treasure for a permanent public display. Whether it’s someone as synonymous with the Tigers as Al Kaline or someone as obscure as Harold “Doc” Daugherty and his one career at-bat, there’s a good chance Nagengast has their name on a ball.
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

