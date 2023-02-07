ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Abandoned dog taken in by coyote pack in Nevada desert

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
 5 days ago

A domesticated dog abandoned as a puppy and left to die in the Nevada desert was taken in by a coyote pack for several months.

The white pooch was spotted traveling with coyotes like a member of their pack by local residents since the summer, NBC local affiliate station KVVU reported.

The unlikely friendship puzzled locals who posted sightings of the dog, who they named “Ghost,” online for the last seven months, according to the outlet.

Ghost had been living among the coyotes since at least July — when the first report of his proximity to the wild animals was shared on social media.

“It seems like he may have been put out there between seven and eight months and somehow or another, the coyotes just accepted him,” Susan McMullen, of the Southern Nevada Trapping Team, told KVVU.

Nearby residents spotted the dog and coyote pack regularly but were unable to approach Ghost, who would quickly run off.

The dog, however, needed more human help than he realized.

McMullen said she was recently informed that he was injured.

“He was actually just running with them and eating with them, but then he started to limp, and we were afraid that the coyotes could turn on him,” she said.

She and her partner Timi Zondiros decided to intervene and rescue him before things potentially turned ugly.

They spent days trying to find and catch Ghost until finally, he walked into a trap they had set up Saturday night.

“When he got into that crate…. He just sat down. I think he was also relieved,” Zondiros said.

They took Ghost in and were quickly surprised by his affection towards people despite having lived most of his young life in the wild.

“He is the sweetest, most loving dog… he comes up to you, he wants to be petted, he wants to be held,” Zondiros said.

Ghost’s face and body were scarred by former fights and he has a broken toe that needs to be amputated. He has also suffered skin issues and an ear infection, according to McMullen.

Despite all the injuries, he’s shown no signs of aggression since McMullen and Zondiros took him in.

“I believe he is going to be the best dog because they are the most grateful, the ones that are rescued… they feel it,” Zondiros said.

