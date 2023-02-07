Tennessee police chief axed over ex-cop’s wild sex romps scandal

The chief of a Tennessee police department rocked by a sex scandal involving a married female officer who allegedly had steamy romps with six of her colleagues has been fired.

La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was placed on paid administrative leave and then fired Monday after former cop Maegan Hall, 26, filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint, WTVF reported .

Hall, who was recently fired for allegedly having sex with six officers while on duty, alleged in her complaint that Davis fostered an environment that encouraged the misconduct.

The city hired a third-party investigator who determined that Davis had been aware of the illicit activity in his department but failed to report or discipline any of the officers involved, according to the news outlet.

The report also determined that the chief impeded the initial investigation into sexual misconduct.

La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis swears in Meagan Hall, the officer who allegedly had steamy romps with six colleagues. La Vergne Police Department

Mayor Jason Cole said in a statement that “there aren’t words to describe the disappointment and frustration felt by myself and other city leaders.

“Officers are held to a higher standard, even more so is their chief,” he said.

Hizzoner added: “We take the health, safety, and well-being of every employee at La Vergne extremely seriously and a culture similar to the one uncovered in these investigations is not acceptable. We will continue to do what needs to be done in order to do what’s right for our officers, our city employees, and our community.”

Former cop Maegan Hall, 26, said she got “stupid” while going through a difficult divorce. La Vergne Police Department

On Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher was named interim chief as the city conducts a nationwide search for the next top cop.

Hall has told investigators she “cracked” during a difficult divorce and had sex with the randy male colleagues, who would “stick their d— in anything.”

She admitted to performing oral sex on Sgt. Lewis Powell, who allegedly threatened to kill himself by drinking an entire bottle of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey and then getting into a car accident.

Hall, who told colleagues she was in an “open marriage,” also confessed to having sex with fellow cop Larry Holladay and a threesome with fellow officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife.

And she described how she tried to hook her husband into a sexual romp with another couple — Sgt. Ty McGowan and his wife.

Powell, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, McGowan and Detective Seneca Shields were all terminated following an internal investigation.

Magliocco, Holladay and Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl kept their jobs but were suspended.

Officials began investigating Hall and her colleagues after Cole received a tip she was sleeping with several fellow cops.