Death notices for Feb. 7
Brown , Kristine, 72, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Carey , Harold, 85, Tahuya, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Hartman , Wade W., 73, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Huston , Janice, 80, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Kilbourne , Joseph, 64, Lacey, died Jan. 2023, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Kinney , Linda M., 75, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Peltonen , George, 64, Chehalis, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Secor , Sharon, 76, Hoodsport, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
