WLOS.com
State health officials hope online registry shortens wait for behavioral health care beds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched an online registry to help decrease hospital wait times for behavioral health care beds. The registry will provide a real-time list of available beds at facilities across the state, making it easier to connect...
WLOS.com
Fast-track program designed to temper trooper shortage in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a trooper shortage in North Carolina for several reasons. But a fast-track training program happening in the mountains later this year aims to get more officers out on patrol. There are 230 trooper vacancies across North Carolina right now. In the western counties,...
WLOS.com
Patient advocate group calls for more price transparency from hospitals following report
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report from Patient Rights Advocate suggests that only 55% of North Carolina hospitals are fully in compliance with the federal hospital price transparency rule. The law went into effect in January 2021 and is enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS)....
WJBF.com
State moves to exclude testimony due to GoFundMe donation in Murdaugh murder trial
wspa.com
South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students file lawsuit against Smithsonian
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Sea turtles released after rehabilitation in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of sea turtles returned to the wild on Wednesday after being rehabilitated in South Carolina for injuries and illness. The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston took in a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles.
WLOS.com
Controversial school training video removed after substitute teacher raises questions
WASHINGTON (TND) — A mother and substitute teacher in Utah raised questions on a controversial teacher training video that was eventually removed. Parents Defending Education's Director of Outreach Erica Sanzi joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to discuss the situation. The Utah State Agency took down...
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WCNC
Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
greenvillejournal.com
Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC
In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
FOX Carolina
Bill to restrict what can be taught in S.C. classrooms passes in House of Representatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed about history and current events in South Carolina schools has moved closer to becoming law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave second reading, essentially passing, to the “Transparency and Integrity in Education Act” in an 83-34 vote along party lines.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina weekend snow potential
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
Upstate county among deadliest in state for 2022 traffic accidents
Preliminary data gathered by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety revealed some good news for the state in 2022, with an exception for one Upstate county.
yourislandnews.com
Puppets keep pot boiling
Most murder trials in South Carolina stay on the docket for years before they’re adjudicated — some longer than five years. The trial of Alex Murdaugh came just six months after charges were filed. Six months!. Murder trials in South Carolina don’t typically last longer than a week....
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Teenager Found in South Carolina on Saturday, Was Missing Since October
The Williamsburg Police Department announced that a 14 year old girl who has been missing since October 01, 2022 was found safe in South Carolina. The female runaway was found in South Carolina on Saturday after a lengthy investigation by local, state and federal authorities. Officials with the Williamsburg Police...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Vacation Destination Named No. 1 Beach Town For Food Lovers
Oh, how I regret even writing this list. Now all I can think about is a beach vacation, waterfront dining, and a frozen cocktail. And technically if I left now I could have that by lunchtime. As the weather gets warmer if you’re like me you are dreaming about that beach vacation. And if restaurants are some of the most important decisions you make on a trip, you’ll want to keep reading. I recently came across a list by The Kitchn called America’s Best Beach Towns for Food Lovers. And if that isn’t enough, the number one beach town for food lovers is right here in the Carolinas.
Tyler Doyle Search Continues As Wife Has GoFundMe Page Shut Down
Doyle has been missing since January 26, when his boat sank near the Little River jetties in South Carolina.
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
FOX Carolina
Plans to Improve Williams-Brice Stadium
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina City Named Best Place In The US For A Staycation
I could use a staycation as I’m sure we all could. I could use a vacation too, but the same benefits without the travel time. That’s several more hours of fun and relaxation ready to be had. And I’m here for it. And if you live in South Carolina then you are in luck. Travel publication Travel Lens recently ranked the best US cities to do just that. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the list of best places for a staycation. And another SC city was also named in the top 10.
