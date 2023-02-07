ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FOX Carolina

WATCH: Sea turtles released after rehabilitation in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of sea turtles returned to the wild on Wednesday after being rehabilitated in South Carolina for injuries and illness. The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston took in a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC

In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina weekend snow potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
yourislandnews.com

Puppets keep pot boiling

Most murder trials in South Carolina stay on the docket for years before they’re adjudicated — some longer than five years. The trial of Alex Murdaugh came just six months after charges were filed. Six months!. Murder trials in South Carolina don’t typically last longer than a week....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Vacation Destination Named No. 1 Beach Town For Food Lovers

Oh, how I regret even writing this list. Now all I can think about is a beach vacation, waterfront dining, and a frozen cocktail. And technically if I left now I could have that by lunchtime. As the weather gets warmer if you’re like me you are dreaming about that beach vacation. And if restaurants are some of the most important decisions you make on a trip, you’ll want to keep reading. I recently came across a list by The Kitchn called America’s Best Beach Towns for Food Lovers. And if that isn’t enough, the number one beach town for food lovers is right here in the Carolinas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
FOX Carolina

Plans to Improve Williams-Brice Stadium

Two South Carolina senators are demanding answers after a group of Upstate students were kicked out of the Smithsonian museum in January for wearing pro-life hats. FOX Carolina's Kennedi Harris has the details. Helping Homeless Veterans. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Local organizations are working to find solutions for homelessness...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Popular South Carolina City Named Best Place In The US For A Staycation

I could use a staycation as I’m sure we all could. I could use a vacation too, but the same benefits without the travel time. That’s several more hours of fun and relaxation ready to be had. And I’m here for it. And if you live in South Carolina then you are in luck. Travel publication Travel Lens recently ranked the best US cities to do just that. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the list of best places for a staycation. And another SC city was also named in the top 10.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

