Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
CHRIS TANEV STANDS UP FOR TEAMMATE AFTER HE'S CRUSHED BY JACOB TROUBA (VIDEO)
Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames is one of those guys you love having on your side. While his team was taking in the New York Rangers Monday night, Tanev showed why when one of his teammates got a Jacob Trouba special. Trouba zeroed in on Dillon Dube, catching him trying to get out of his own while his attention was elsewhere. Trouba levelled him with a hard hit. It looks clean, and Dube was on his feet in right away. However, Tanev wasn't impressed and immediately challenged Trouba to a fight.
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight
Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Legendary Former Olympian Dies
The world of Olympic sports has lost a legend, as the oldest known Olympian, Felix Sienra, has reportedly passed away at the age of 107. Sienra's death was announced by his daughter Magdalena after he reportedly died at the end of January, two weeks after his birthday. Sienra represented Urguay in sailing for the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where he was able to finish sixth.
markerzone.com
BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
Damar Hamlin reacts to tennis star's post on Bills owner's cardiac arrest
In an essay posted to The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, the fourth-ranked women's tennis player in the world wrote that following Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17 in early January, the situation with her mom was "weighing on" her. She was wondering when she could start talking about what happened, and she needed to "get it off my chest." It was reported last June that the elder Pegula was receiving treatment for "some unexpected health issues," and later that month, she was "progressing well."
markerzone.com
RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
markerzone.com
TAMPA BAY FAN HARASSES FLORIDA'S MASCOT AND THEN GOES BACK TO HIS SEAT (VIDEO)
I really don't understand this one at all. During the Florida Panthers absolute drubbing of the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night, Victor E. Rat, the Panthers mascot, was completely manhandled by a Bolts fan without much interference from anyone at the arena. The fan grabs the mascot and bends him...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
Insane hockey fan fight goes absolutely viral
While fights certainly aren’t uncommon in the sport of hockey, usually those fights take place on the ice between players. But during Wednesday night’s game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild, it was a pair of fans who were trading punches in the stands. According to one fan who witnessed the fight, the Read more... The post Insane hockey fan fight goes absolutely viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
GOALIE SCORES GOALIE-GOAL WHILE OPPOSING GOALIE STILL IN GOAL
In the German DEL2 League, Ravensburg Towerstars goaltender Jonas Stettmer netted a 200-foot goalie-goal while his counterpart, Ver Selb netminder Michael Bitzer, was still in the net. The goal tied the game up at one-apiece with plenty of time to go. Not your typical goalie-goal. Staying hydrated is absolutely critical...
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK DELETES ALL-STAR WEEKEND PHOTO WITH OVECHKIN FROM HIS INSTAGRAM
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has responded after fans in his home country of the Czech Republic (Czechia) kicked up a fuss over a photo. The backlash came after Pastrnak posted a few photos from the NHL's All-Star weekend. One of those photos showed him and Alexander Ovechkin posing on the ice together. That did not get a great response from fans in Czechia.
markerzone.com
TYLER BERTUZZI BREAKS STICK OVER EVANDER KANE'S CHIN (VIDEO)
The Edmonton Oilers were in Detroit on Tuesday night to take on the Red Wings for their first game after the All-Star break. Edmonton went on to win the game by a score of 5-2, but there was some rough stuff throughout the night, including an incident between Tyler Bertuzzi and Evander Kane.
markerzone.com
REPORT: OUTDOOR HOCKEY COULD BE COMING TO FLORIDA NEXT SEASON
Just over one week from now, the NHL will hold the 2023 Stadium Series in Raleigh (North Carolina) as the Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals. Planning for these types of events take a while and it appears that the NHL already has the location for the next edition of the Stadium Series.
Comments / 0