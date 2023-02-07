Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: MetroWest Police Chiefs Talk Memphis, Training, Use of Force, & Culture When it Comes To The Black Community
FRAMINGHAM – Greater Framingham Community Church Pastor J. Anthony Lloyd comes from a family of police officers. All three of his brothers were sworn into the Philadelphia Police Department, he said. “I know the good having officers invested in the community can do,” said Rev. Lloyd. But the...
Margaret Mary (Sullivan) O’Neill, 82
FRAMINGHAM – Margaret Mary “Peggy” (Sullivan) O’Neill, a resident of Framingham, passed away on February 10, 2023 after a battle with COPD and kidney failure. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Irish immigrants, John J. & Margaret Mary (Harrington) Sullivan, and the beloved wife of John P. O’Neill.
Theresa Rita (LaPorte) Dunn, 94
NATICK – Theresa Rita (LaPorte) Dunn, 94,, of Natick, formerly of Northampton passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, after a brief illness. Born in Troy, NH on May 29, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Beatrice (Harnoise) LaPorte. Theresa was raised in Troy, attending local schools. She began her banking career in NH as a clerk before marrying Crawford E. Dunn.
Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87
NATICK – Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87, departed this life on February 6, 2023, of natural causes surrounded by family. Gail, as she was known, led an active and inspired life despite spending much of her 18th year in an iron lung recovering from polio. The paralysis that left her unable to walk presented few barriers in a fully engaged life.
Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, MetroWest Medical Center Employee For 50 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, a long time resident of Framingham died February 6, 2023 peacefully in the comfort and care of her family in Milford where she resided for the past 5 years. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital...
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Adrienne Bogusky
Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
Marlene (Sanborn) Fini, 89
FRAMINGHAM – Marlene E. (Sanborn) Fini, age 89, of Framingham and formerly of Leominster, passed away, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Mary Anne Morse Skilled Nursing Center in Natick, surrounded by her family. Born in Leominster on January 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Eva...
Framingham Battling Fire on Concord Street Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in a building on Concord Street, near Route 9 intersection, on Sunday night. SOURCE will update we have more facts.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, February 10, 2023
1 Cameron Middle School stages the musical SpongeBob tonight at 7. Tickets are still available for the one-hour musical at www.showtix4U.com. There are two more shows on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. 2. City Hall closed today at 12:30 p.m. There are no City of Framingham meetings today.
Councilors & Democrats Unhappy With Remarks By Framingham Democratic Committee Chair On Special Education & Abortion
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Councilors and members of the Framingham Democratic Committee are unhappy with the remarks – both oral and written – made by the chair of the Framingham Democratic Committee this week. Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved a proclamation to protect reproduction...
Framingham Fire Chief: 2022 Was Busiest Year Ever With Calls Up 8%
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Fire Department had the busiest year ever in 2022, said Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The department responded to 13,543 calls for emergency services, said Chief Dutcher. The Framingham Fire Chief had called 2021 the department’s busiest year ever, with 12,507 calls.
Home of the Week: 4-Bedroom Framingham Home On 1.5 Acres Priced at $775,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is one located in the Pleasant Street neighborhood in Framingham. Priced at $775,000, the 21 Pleasantview Terrace home has been on the market for just 2 days. Built in 1957, the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Betty ‘Joanne’ Mauritz, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Betty “Joanne” Mauritz (nee Kastner), 94, a longtime resident of Framingham Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emil & Kathryn (O’Brien) Kastner, and beloved wife of John...
MetroWest Medical Center Staff Participates in Wear Red Day
FRAMINGHAM – The month of February is National Heart Month. MetroWest Medical Center is encouraging staff to wear red all month to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, as it is the No. 1 killer of women and men. On Friday, February 3, the hospital staff participated in the National...
Francesco Fici, 93, Owner Fici’s Tailor Shop
ASHLAND – Francesco Fici, 93, formerly of Lawrence passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Sicily, Francesco immigrated to the US in 1964. He owned and operated Fici’s Tailor Shop in Natick until the age of 90, retiring in 2020. He...
Bob Dodd Sunday Concert Series Hosts Aroma Duo
FRAMINGHAM – The Bob Dodd Sunday Concert Series continues on Sunday, Feburary 12 at the main Framingham library with a performance from Aroma Duo. The one hour free concert is from 3 to 4 p.m. You can attend in person in the Costin room or watch on live at...
Pauline Brodzinski, 93
ASHLAND – Pauline Brodzinski, a longtime resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in the company of her family on February 3, 2023. She was 93. Pauline was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan where she attended Catholic parochial schools. She met her future...
Presentation on Fighting Waste in Framingham School Cafeterias Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Join Energize Framingham on Zoom to hear from Dario Nardi of food services and Matt Torti of building and grounds from Framingham Public Schools on Thursday, February 9 for a presentation about food waste, composting and recycling in the Framingham school cafeterias. Register here (required to join)
Free Country Music Concert at Framingham Library Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – Longtime New England singer/songwriter Matt York will perform the songs of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings and tell stories of their careers at a free concert at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday, February 11 at 1 p.m. The four songwriting legends...
Framingham Defeats Wellesley For First Time Since 2014
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, the Framingham High girls ice hockey team defeated the Raiders of Wellesley High for the first time since 2014, said head coach Casey Diana. The Flyers defeated the Raiders 5-2, on the road, Saturday evening, February 11. Framingham is now 9-5-1 overall and 9-2-1 in the...
