Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Margaret Mary (Sullivan) O’Neill, 82

FRAMINGHAM – Margaret Mary “Peggy” (Sullivan) O’Neill, a resident of Framingham, passed away on February 10, 2023 after a battle with COPD and kidney failure. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Irish immigrants, John J. & Margaret Mary (Harrington) Sullivan, and the beloved wife of John P. O’Neill.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Theresa Rita (LaPorte) Dunn, 94

NATICK – Theresa Rita (LaPorte) Dunn, 94,, of Natick, formerly of Northampton passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, after a brief illness. Born in Troy, NH on May 29, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Beatrice (Harnoise) LaPorte. Theresa was raised in Troy, attending local schools. She began her banking career in NH as a clerk before marrying Crawford E. Dunn.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87

NATICK – Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87, departed this life on February 6, 2023, of natural causes surrounded by family. Gail, as she was known, led an active and inspired life despite spending much of her 18th year in an iron lung recovering from polio. The paralysis that left her unable to walk presented few barriers in a fully engaged life.
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Adrienne Bogusky

Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Marlene (Sanborn) Fini, 89

FRAMINGHAM – Marlene E. (Sanborn) Fini, age 89, of Framingham and formerly of Leominster, passed away, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Mary Anne Morse Skilled Nursing Center in Natick, surrounded by her family. Born in Leominster on January 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Eva...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Betty ‘Joanne’ Mauritz, 94

FRAMINGHAM – Betty “Joanne” Mauritz (nee Kastner), 94, a longtime resident of Framingham Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Joanne was the daughter of the late Emil & Kathryn (O’Brien) Kastner, and beloved wife of John...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Francesco Fici, 93, Owner Fici’s Tailor Shop

ASHLAND – Francesco Fici, 93, formerly of Lawrence passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Sicily, Francesco immigrated to the US in 1964. He owned and operated Fici’s Tailor Shop in Natick until the age of 90, retiring in 2020. He...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Pauline Brodzinski, 93

ASHLAND – Pauline Brodzinski, a longtime resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in the company of her family on February 3, 2023. She was 93. Pauline was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan where she attended Catholic parochial schools. She met her future...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

