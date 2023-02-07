NATICK – Dorothy Gail Linnell (Gray), 87, departed this life on February 6, 2023, of natural causes surrounded by family. Gail, as she was known, led an active and inspired life despite spending much of her 18th year in an iron lung recovering from polio. The paralysis that left her unable to walk presented few barriers in a fully engaged life.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO